On a 4-1 vote, Waunakee’s Joint Review Board approved amending an existing Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district for an expansion of Octopi Brewing and providing a $2,975,000 municipal revenue obligation to the company as assistance for its $68 million project.
Including administrative costs, the total TIF amount would be approximately $3 million.
The Joint Review Board, comprised of representatives from each of the taxing jurisdictions – Madison College, the Village of Waunakee, the Waunakee Community School District, Dane County and a citizen member – heard arguments for and against the assistance at their Nov. 24 meeting.
The no vote
David Boetcher, who represents the school district, said his vote against the TIF assistance was in keeping with the school board’s policy of rejecting any request that does not meet the “but-for” test.
State statutes require TIF incentives be used only for projects that would not occur without the creation of the district, or would not occur within the manner, at the value or within the timeframe desired by the municipality.
Boetcher asked for documentation showing Octopi was denied a bank loan for the full amount requested for the project.
Todd Taves, financial advisor to the village from Ehlers Associates, noted that Octopi had not been denied a loan, and is receiving financing. But when Octopi’s request went through the underwriting process, the bank indicated the amount it would lend, similar to when a mortgage is sought.
“They’re only going to lend you so much money. So when TIF normally comes in is when you’ve essentially maxed out the amount that the financial institution is willing to lend you, and any other sources, and that ends up being the gap,” Taves said.
Boetcher asked owner Isaac Showaki and his representative, Kate Crowley of Baker Tilly accounting, if they had presented a document showing the financing gap.
Showaki shared documentation from the Bank of Sun Prairie with the village indicating that TIF would be necessary for the project, he said.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said when the project was first proposed, and the Bank of Sun Prairie indicated a need for TIF, the village consulted with Ehlers to evaluate the “figures related to the deal to make sure those constraints seemed to be met for awarding the loan.”
Boetcher asked if the bank documents were presented to Ehlers but not to Joint Review Board members.
When a TIF request is made, confidential financial information is often presented to Ehlers, Taves said, noting “it’s not customarily information that would be in the public domain.”
But Boetcher said the TIF approval is a public process.
“The public expects us to do due diligence and everything, and they look at what we look at,” Boetcher said. He added that the joint review board has seen no documented proof except the owner’s statement.
“I have to go in front of people who will say, ‘Where’s the documentation? Did you see it?’” Boetcher added.
The financial gap is also related to the real-estate market. A separate entity is created for the real estate and another for the operation because manufacturing is tax exempt.
“It’s important to remember that the TIF assistance that is set forth in the project plan is provided to the real estate entity because that is the improvement that will actually generate tax increment,” Taves said. No tax increment will be generated from the investment in the operating entity.
To explain further, he noted an investor buying real estate would look at the rents collected from it rather than the tenant’s operation. The real estate aspect of the project will see a less than 2% return, according to Taves.
He added that the village’s investment in Octopi, compared with other investors’, has been a small percent, and is with this project plan as well.
Boetcher said he has voted for previous TIFs, including one for RenewAire, a manufacturing facility. His vote was based on the number of jobs created, not on the rental property, he said.
“I’m not voting no because I am against Octopi; I’m not voting no because I’m against TIFs in general,” Boetcher said.
Support for the investment
Dane County’s representative, Adam Gallagher, asked about public comment from the hearing at the plan commission meeting.
Village President Chris Zellner said comments were expressed both in opposition and in favor.
Asked when Showaki would be begin construction, Octopi’s owner said he is waiting for the TIF approval and then expects to start construction in the first quarter of 2021.
Zellner said initially when Octopi requested TIF assistance, he wanted to be sure it met the “but-for” test. He expressed support for TIF, and said like RenewAire, Octopi’s expansion will provide more employment in Waunakee.
“I think this is good for the community. I think it’s going to be a big tax-generating project all the way through. All of our entities are going to benefit from this in the long run,” Zellner said.
Octopi is seeking to build a 200,000-square-foot warehouse and canning line on Uniek Drive, across the street from its current location on 14 acres to be purchased from Tormach. Tormach had planned to build on the site, and TID No. 9 was created to assist with that project. But Tormach’s plans never materialized, and the village is now paying administrative costs for that TIF district.
Zellner cited other benefits in addition to job creation.
“It’s a good, good thing for our community, from not only job expansion but tourism, to bringing people to our community and having our community exposed, frankly, and getting the exposure it does from all the cans going out around the country,” Zellner said.
Within a TIF district, the value of the land and taxes collected remain at the undeveloped level throughout the district’s life. As new development occurs and the value rises, the additional taxes generated go to pay off the project costs as an incentive to the developer.
Ehlers’ projections show TID No. 9 should be able to close in 10 years, with the new tax increment paying off the $3 million in assistance by that time. With one exception, the village would need the Joint Review Board’s approval to extend the TIF district’s life.
The exception would be a one-year extension, with the increment going toward housing improvements, including affordable housing.
The tax increment generated by Octopi’s brewery expansion next to the existing facility and the production and warehouse facility across the street is projected at $417,818 per year starting in 2023.
