Little space is left in Waunakee’s business park for companies seeking to expand, prompting the village’s plan commission to explore new growth areas. Establishing more industrial area would require a change in the comprehensive plan to allow the new use.
At their respective meetings Dec. 13 and 14, the village plan commission and the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission explored the possibility of amending their land-use plan to add an industrial area north of Hwy. 19 in the vicinity west of Hwy. I. Tim Seamann, Waunakee Community Development Director, told the village plan commission Monday that two business owners had approached staff in search of expansion sites.
Any amendment requires public meetings and approval from both the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport.
Included among the materials for the both the plan commission meetings is a letter from Sam Ballweg, president of Endres Manufacturing, noting that the company has searched around the village for a site zoned for its needs. Endres Manufacturing has operated in Waunakee for more than 95 years, and Ballweg said the hope is to develop a second location to expand existing product lines. He noted that like Waunakee, the company has grown rapidly.
“We believe that with the right location there would be potential for us to build a new facility to move one or two of our business divisions to a second location that would allow for that division to potentially double or triple in size,” the letter states. “That could result in 50 or more jobs over the next 5 years and several millions dollars of new tax base for the community.”
Creating a new industrial area would allow Waunakee to better retain companies like Endres Manufacturing.
“One of the things we never want to have happen is our successful businesses that want to stay here leave for elsewhere because we don’t have an opportunity for them,” said Chris Zellner, plan commission chair and village president.
Zellner said exploring areas to expand the business park makes sense. The Hwy. I and 19 area is near the roundabout, providing for traffic flow, and across the way from an existing business area.
“What’s great about that area is we have relief from traffic on Hwy. 19 on Hwy. I,” Zellner said, adding it seems like a logical choice for an expansion area. “I’m in favor of absolutely opening this up and looking at this from a joint plan perspective.”
Village planning consultant Jason Valerius said five years have passed since the comprehensive plan was adopted, and in the update, some of the area planned for light industrial was converted to mixed-use residential.
“It should be no surprise we’re at this point now. We’ve seen some major projects come through in the business park and available lots fall away,” Valerius said.
He said now is the time to be looking for additional areas.
The comprehensive plan shows a community separation zone to the east, which Valerius said he hasn’t heard an interest in.
“This does make sense as the next growth zone, in my opinion,” Valerius added.