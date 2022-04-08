One division within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) created in the 1980s is now also a resource for farmers experiencing anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.
The Wisconsin Farm Center was created during the farming crisis of the mid 1980s when skyrocketing inflation took a toll on those in the agricultural industry.
Randy Romanski, DATCP secretary, spoke at the April 7 Waunakee Rotary meeting about the department’s many divisions, noting that today, the Farm Center not only offers mediation and farm transfer plans but mental health services as well.
He said that farmers often work and live at the same location, and the COVID-19 pandemic just exacerbated much of the stress they already feel. To address some of the needs, the state has funded a 24/7 hotline for farmers and developed a system of vouchers for mental health care. Romanski urged anyone who knows a farmer experiencing such issues to call the 24/7 Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Hotline at (888) 901-2558.
Much of DATCP’s work relates to the state’s $104.8 billion agricultural industry, Randy said. It includes the division of animal health that ensures animal and human health is protected across the state, along with the division of management services where three different laboratories are located.
Another division promotes agriculture with activities such as Alice in Dairyland. And, the division of agricultural resources works closely with farmers on plant health safety and conservation. Romanski called it the “boots on ground” division.
The trade and consumer protection part of the agency provides food and recreation safety, including inspections of hotels, swimming pools, meat processing facilities and other facilities.
“They make sure the products you buy and the places you go are safe,” Romanski said.
The consumer protection division has a hotline for individuals to report scams, and they work with the Department of Justice, providing evidence to help with any prosecutions.
In addition to consumer education, that division does fuel testing and sampling.
While each division has its own mission, the agency overall works together to connect the dots for Wisconsin citizens, Romanski said.