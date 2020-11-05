The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will likely see a hit to the funding it receives from the Village of Waunakee.
During a budget discussion on Nov. 2, village staff indicated that the source of the village’s contribution to Waunakee’s business organization, the hotel room tax, has suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The village has one hotel on the east side of town.
The village is required by statute to use 70% of the revenue it receives from its room tax for tourism purposes. Each year, the village provides $10,000 to the Chamber from the room tax for tourism promotion.
Trustee Bill Ranum asked village staff if the Chamber’s contribution would decrease.
“Is that something they budget?” Ranum asked about the Chamber. “It doesn’t look like our hotel is getting used very much except for other uses right now.”
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said the village has seen a decrease in room-tax revenue and that would result in a smaller contribution to the Chamber.
“We’ve already notified them of that, which will be a matter they will have to consider with their own board for how to fill that revenue gap,” Schmidt said about the Chamber.
He estimated the contribution would be a few thousand dollars less than in prior years.
Waunakee Finance Director Renee Meinholz said the room tax is suffering. When the hotel is occupied, she said, the rooms are paid for by tax-exempt organizations that do not have to pay the room tax.
“Most of the revenues they are getting right now are from tax-exempt organization which is reducing the amount of revenues that we receive in turn,” Meinholz said.
The Town of Westport also contributes to the Chamber although it does not have a hotel to generate room-tax revenue. Westport Administrator Tom Wilson said the town’s annual $5,000 contribution to the organization is included in the 2021 draft budget, and he believed it would be approved.
Attempts to reach a Chamber representative to learn how a smaller contribution would affect the organization were unsuccessful.
The discussion on the Chamber contribution arose after Waunakee resident Linda Ashmore asked the village to consider providing funding for the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and the Waunakee Food Pantry.
Board members noted that contributing to those organizations could lead to service organizations seeking funding, as well. Schmidt then pointed out the source of the Chamber’s funding. He also noted that when WNC purchased its building, the village provided a contribution toward that cost.
