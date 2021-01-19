As the Department of Natural Resources works on its rulemaking process, and a statewide action plan is underway for PFAS, a new website will provide information to consumers and business owners about their presence in Dane County’s wastewater. It will also provide information on how to prevent pollution.
Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) has created a new, informative webpage as it continues to analyze how the potentially harmful man-made chemical compounds move through the district.
The DNR rules are for surface water or groundwater standards, but the district, which includes Waunakee, has its own holistic sampling and analysis plan independent of the state’s.
“One way to further understand how the district fits into this cycle is to do sampling,” said Martin Griffin, MMSD’s ecosystem services director.
MMSD has done a review to see where it would expect to find the compounds as wastewater enters and moves through the plant.
Griffin said the review will allow MMSD “to better understand whether there’s anything within our plant processes that may affect it and also understand how the products we make as part of the wastewater treatment process, like biosolids and other products, might be affected,”
Soon, MMSD will sample and analyze influent, wastewater coming into the plant, and effluent, the water leaving the plant and entering rivers. The analysis will also determine how the plant’s treatment process impacts the wastewater. Polymers and other chemicals are added, so the first tier will be to analyze the chemical transformations, according to Griffin.
“We’re expecting to begin that sampling as we actually have the ability for labs to analyze the compounds,” Griffin said.
Different tests are needed to analyze the different materials in wastewater; some are more solid than others. And the laboratories must be certified by the state of Wisconsin.
The district has an interest in understanding PFAS independently of state regulations, Griffin said.
“Our mission is to protect human health and the environment. We know PFAs are of special concern,” Griffin added.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are used in many products. The state of Wisconsin recently imposed restrictions on firefighting foams, which contain the chemicals. But they are also found in non-stick cookware, some fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays, other goods and in the environment.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the chemicals don’t break down over time and can accumulate in the body. People can be exposed to them in a number of ways, including through contaminated water and soil used to grow food, along with food packages and tools to prepare food.
Research has shown they may cause low infant birth weights, affect the immune system, cause cancer (for PFOA), and cause thyroid hormone disruption (for PFOS), according to the EPA’s website.
Understanding how PFAS react through the sewerage district, whether they may or may not be created or enhanced by the treatment process is one piece. Pollution prevention is another, said Amanda Wegner, public affairs manager with MMSD.
The MMSD site contains information for consumers and businesses about products containing PFAS.
“Everyone really does play a role, so the choices you make when you’re at the store… we will be working with local businesses and permittees in the near future to help them determine if there’s PFAs in their processes or their products that might be coming into the wastewater treatment plant or what they do.” Wegner said.
That section of the webpage was important as it provides one place for information on what people can do reduce PFAS in their lives and businesses.
“It’s definitely a website that’s going to be dynamic, so as we become aware of the ways individual and businesses can help reduce PFAS, we’ll put them there,” Wegner said.
The website is at https://madsewerpfasinitiative.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.