As a 13-year-old, he got hooked on genetics and now, over 70 years later, that former Okie is looking back and sharing a life as a farmer, a scientist, a roughneck, a global agribusiness innovator, and local leader in DeForest-Windsor.
Dr. Robert E. Walton is most widely known as the former president of the DeForest-based American Breeders Service, ABS, but he is sharing the ranging story that carried him around the world, to DeForest and now to his post-retirement insistence on making his mark on the world.
Walton’s autobiography, “View From the Bull’s Eye,” is now available online on Amazon. The book is a combination of personal narrative and anthology, with sections including articles and personal correspondence from Walton’s well-documented life.
It begins with his origins: Born in the town of Shattuck in 1931 in Dustbowl Oklahoma, Walton was raised in a sod homestead house until the family moved to Arkansas where he joined the high school basketball team just before graduating.
“A lot of Okies headed to California during the Depression, but we didn’t,” said Walton flipping through the book, adding oral highlights and footnotes. “This was a little store in my town. You know what they call a 5- and 10-cent store? Well that was Sam Walton’s store.”
Walton then returned to Oklahoma to attend Oklahoma State University. His travels continue from there, studying at the Royal Agricultural College in Uppsala, Sweden, managing a dairy farm in Great Britain, and while in the states, doing roughneck oil work out west and riding the rails on cattle cars.
As a chronology of Walton’s life, the book is expansive, but not comprehensive, as explained by its subtitle, “Volume I Before and After ABS: My Personal Story.” Walton is working on editing and publication of Volume II.
“This is before and after American Breeders Service,” said Walton, “so it covers the first 30 years of my life and the past 30 years of the life and the middle 30 years is when I was running ABS.”
The books include co-author credit to Ron Eustice, who worked for Walton at ABS in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s and has since kept up a long-time friendship. The two met in 1968 when Eustice was showing a reserve champion red and white holstein in Madison, which as Eustice explained, was novel at the time with red-and-whites widely considered unfortunate results of a recessive gene.
“He followed me out of the show ring and he was dressed in a coat and tie, and I recognized him,” said Eustice. “He let me know how proud he was that this animal was sired by a bull from American Breeders Service.”
That introduction led to a working relationship at ABS and then to a partnership in editing and publishing Walton’s biography. Eustice has written several books on dairy science including “The History of Red and White Holstein Dairy Cows” in 2014, which made him an excellent candidate to help Walton take on the task of managing a lifetime of records, data, and memories.
“It’s a project that we’ve worked on probably for five years now,” said Eustice. “Last summer we decided to do two books because it was getting to be unmanageable from the size--well over 500 pages.”
Reading Walton’s book, one can trace many hypothetical routes through his travels and opportunities, and specifically as he went from graduate school at Iowa State to the University of Kentucky, where he was recruited by ABS.
“My dream was to be a college dean or a professor, or something,” said Walton. “And I really love teaching and all of that, but when I had the offer from ABS, the University of Kentucky made me a counter-offer...and so I said no to ABS. And then about three weeks later the dean reneged on the offer, and I never trusted a dean since then. And then ABS came back with a better offer.”
As ABS experienced hard times, eventually escalating into a managerial crisis with plans for the company to be liquidated by parent W.R. Grace and Company, responsibility was given to the young geneticist, Walton, who was offered the leadership role of the company as a whole. Throughout that time, Walton knew where he would like to take company if given the chance.
“I knew what I wanted to do for 13 years, because Harvard had cloned a mouse in 1969 and a mouse is mammal, and if you can do it with a mouse, surely you can do it with a bull or a cow,” said Walton. “So I said, ‘I want to undertake research into how you do cloning in cattle.’ And Grace wouldn’t let me do it before because they were afraid of the publicity, and he said okay. So that’s when I got cracking rebuilding the place.”
Many details are drawn from ABS records, which over years had been cleared out of the headquarters. Their new home has been in the front living room of the farmhouse at Simmental Valley Farm just east of DeForest where Walton still lives.
There is a narrow path of navigation through the room while over a dozen large boxes full of documents take up the area of every other surface and much of the floor.
Among the thousands of pages, Walton goes to one in particular as a point of pride. He flips through folders to pull out a chart showing year-over-year business of agricultural genetics firms, with ABS taking off at the start of Walton’s tenure in leadership, with other firms proportionally declining.
Although it is not the most globally significant accomplishment of the company, Walton also carries significant pride in the ABS office address: “Notice when you drive in, it is ABS Bullevard--so when I ordered it, people called back and said, ‘you misspelled it.’”
That is one example of the company culture fostered by Walton including a history peppered with bovine punnery. Many commuters on Interstate-39 have long enjoyed ABS’s often whimsical sign, which Walton explained predates current highway signage rules.
“We were grandfathered in, but we had to get approval from some state agency for many years,” said Walton. “But everything went over my desk before--occasionally I had one, but I had to approve everything.”
Since his retirement from ABS in 1992, Walton has continued to be a significant figure in the dairy industry and more directly in the DeForest-Windsor community.
“And here is post-retirement; it’s almost as busy as before,” said Walton reviewing a timeline of foundations, associations, awards and committee memberships, including his part as a co-founder of the group DAWN (DeForest and Windsor Now), which worked to resolve the years of difference and resentment between the two municipalities.
In 2011 after selling his Simmental herd to Wildberry Farm, Walton found himself in possession of ample free time and decided to take a trip. The trek covered 6,000 miles retracing his life’s journey, during which he thought much about the time since and at the end was ready to write it down.