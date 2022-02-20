The saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention,” certainly rings true for one Waunakee man.
When Mike Burns discovers a need for something, he creates it, sometimes patenting it and selling it.
The Jacket Butler is Burns’s latest invention, born out of a need to independently put on a jacket after an injury decreased his mobility. As he states in his marketing materials for the device, Burns fell, damaging his shoulder, and required surgery.
“The problem was I couldn’t take my coat off without my wife being here,” he said.
Burns said nothing like his invention exists.
His idea was to use a ratchet clamp device with a cord attached. After clamping the coat or jacket cuff and attaching the cord to a door knob or railing, the jacket remains in a place to slide your arms into without lifting them.
The Jacket Butler could help others with mobility challenges bundle up as well, Burns said, adding that a UW Health physician specializing in movement disorders indicated it would be useful to those with Parkinson’s disease.
He assembles the Jacket Butler in his basement shop, using an air fryer to fit the aluminum sleeve. He said he tried using a heat gun, but the air fryer offered better results.
The Jacket Butler is the fourth invention Burns has patented, starting with his first, a door lock patent in 1985. He has a patent lawyer, and he said the process is expensive, each costing between $3,000 to $5,000 from start to finish.
He also invented a collapsible ladder with rungs connected by cable for boats and swimming pools.
“You can move it to any part of a boat in a hurry,” he said, adding that he has sold some to a company that manufactures rescue boats. Another invention is a security cable for kayaks.
The inventor-entrepreneur began his own company, Sundown Ideas.
“When I hit 60, I got these wild ideas, and I was in the sundown of my life,” he said.
He joined an entrepreneur-inventor networking group that met in Camp Douglas, with members who shared useful information to help each other succeed. That’s where he found his patent lawyer, who is from Fond du Lac.
Some 24 years later, the sun has yet to set on Sundown Ideas. Burns said he still has 25 more years go.
“I’m too young to go,” he said. “I’ve got too much to do.”
He continues to invent new products and tools, and has “a stack of stuff I wouldn’t sell to the public,” he said, adding some are simply too costly to manufacture.
“I’m always coming up with crazy things like the air fryer to shrink these things down,” he said.
Burns’s inventions can be seen on the website, sundownideas.com.