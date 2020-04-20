Working through the grief of the death of a loved one is never easy. That’s even more disheartening now, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the safer-at-home order that prohibits gatherings of fewer than 10 in a confined space.
And it’s putting a strain on how a funeral home can operate.
“Since March 14, we’ve had about 70 percent of our staff at home,” said Pete Gunderson, president of Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care. “Funeral directors are meeting with family over Zoom and Facetime instead of face to face.
“To be able to comfort and build a relationship in person is more effective, but (this) communication works pretty well. It’s so necessary right now to work together to slow down this thing. We’re handling the deceased with dignity and caring for family and friends who are grieving.”
Dubbed by FEMA as “last responders,” funeral home employees are under their umbrella as frontline infrastructure workers.
“We are essential workers and we have families at home that we need to keep safe from COVID-19. It’s tough leaving our families to work with people who have been or are potentially exposed to COVID-19,” said Jessica Dosch Pharo, managing funeral director and monument specialist with Cress Funeral and Cremation Service in Stoughton, McFarland and Deerfield.
“This is a fluid situation and changing daily. We try to have all of the information going forward, but there is so many different things to take in to account," Pharo added. "What is working today may change tomorrow, and so on. Full-time staff may be asked to help in different areas of the day-to-day operations, because part time staff members are not coming in at this time. Being mindful to cleanse and sanitize high-touch surfaces in our facilities is important to protect us and the public.”
First challenge
The challenges for funeral home staff begins even before meeting with family members. They are continually going in and out of hospitals, nursing homes, hospices and individual residences.
“Our biggest concern is exposure with any other living person,” Gunderson said. “We watch for symptoms. We don’t want to be a carrier going in or out. We have a protocol in hospital – masks, other gear, clothing, shoe covers, hair covers. We stay only as long as needed. We’re in contact with hospital and security personnel when necessary.”
Pharo said masks and gloves have become normal wear for staff during the pandemic.
“We want to take every precaution when coming in contact with people for both our protection and theirs,” she said.
Gunderson and his staff also transport for the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and some surrounding counties.
Extra care is given to avoid high-touch points like doorknobs and handrails.
Gunderson said many people preplan their funerals, which helps reduce stress with the death of a loved one. It also makes the discussions with family members a bit easier.
“With the ability to use Zoom and Facetime, we’re able to sit and talk with a family, have a wide-open discussion,” he said.
Pharo said communication is key, as it always is in the funeral profession.
“We are lucky to be able to have several options to meet with families and let them make the decision if they want to meet in person or contactless using virtual mediums like Zoom or Teams meetings, or complete all arrangements over the phone and through email,” she said.
Visitations are limited to gatherings of nine or fewer, and that includes a minister and a funeral director. Immediate families with more members are split into groups, each given time with the deceased, the first group ushered back to their vehicles while other family members pay their respects.
In between the two visits, funeral home staff clean the room, including chairs and high-touch points. It also gives the air a chance to circulate and change over.
“It is so difficult to lose a loved one and need our services, and now to have the family select 10 people maximum that can attend funerals or memorial services is so hard,” Pharo said. “We are assisting families with burial or cremation now with the intention to hold public celebration services once the mandate is lifted.”
New opportunities
The pandemic has also forced funeral homes to be more innovative in how to allow people honor their friends and family.
“We’ve recorded some services for family members to share with others,” Gunderson said. “We’re going to start livestreaming parts of the funeral to bring everybody together in real time.”
Matt Gunderson, operations manager and the fourth generation of the Gunderson family working in the business, said the livestreaming will be those times when family members or the minister are talking about the deceased.
“We’ve also instituted a Hugs from Home program,” Pete Gunderson said. “People can leave messages for the family through our website, and we attach all the messages to a chair with a ribbon, so families know others are with them even though they are not physically there.”
Graveside services are another challenge.
“There will be a designated group at the gravesite while others wait in their cars,” Gunderson said. “We can still signal them to have everyone let a balloon go at the same time.”
Graveside military rites are affected as well.
“Now they (honor guards) have to rein in a little bit on how things are handled,” he said. “There’s been a few modifications. They still have a representation with two honor guards, but they are also standing socially distant.”
Again, hand signals are used to indicate when to offer a gun salute or play taps. Recordings of taps are sometimes used, and the presentation of the flag by the military to the next of kin is done through the funeral director.
“We have to be thankful for those guys,” Gunderson said of the deceased veterans. “They’ve given so much.”
Never-ending changes
Matt Gunderson said most families understand the need to change the rules at funerals, and backlash hasn’t been an issue.
“They get it. We all get it,” he said. “It’s what we have to do now.”
Pete Gunderson said Wisconsin and Dane County funeral home staff knew what to expect with the pandemic.
“We have a lot of industry contacts. We’re continually talking with others across the state and the country,” he said. “Some families have been disappointed with the rules … but we’ve been insistent that we be one of the leaders in the social distancing.”
Many families are planning a celebration of life for their loved one later this summer.
Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care has 64 employees at its nine funeral homes, eight of which are in Dane County.
Pete Gunderson said his father and grandfather have been through their share of epidemics – polio in the 1950s, tuberculosis and SARS. When his grandfather started the business in 1922, many wakes were still held in the home of the deceased’s family.
He said the new rules don’t have to be seen as overbearing.
“These are great opportunities to support each other,” he said. “Those handwritten cards – the families look at those every day. It makes one corner of your mouth turn up, and the rest follows.”
