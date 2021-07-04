Effort underway to help Waunakee companies bridge transportation gap

Companies nationwide are struggling to find workers, but in Waunakee, part of the problem may be the lack of transportation from Madison.
The Village of Waunakee and Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce took a step toward overcoming that barrier Wednesday as they hosted a meeting with the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and village business owners.
“For several years, there has been informal discussions between employers and the village or at Chamber events where it’s very common to hear one of the greatest challenges facing our major employers… is attracting employees and keeping employees,” said Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
At the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce’s new member orientation earlier that morning, many business owners said they were experiencing a labor shortage, Chamber director Ellen Schaaf said.
Currently, the MPO, the planning and funding agency for the region’s transportation system, is implementing a Bus Rapid Transit system in Madison. With full service expected to be launched in 2024, it would offer bus service in 15-minute intervals between the east and west sides, with north and south corridors. While no routes are currently planned as far north as Waunakee, a connection could be made for bus service to the village.
Ben Lyman of the MPO showed conceptual Waunakee express bus routes, with northbound buses in the morning dropping those commuting to Waunakee first before picking up commuters there headed to Madison.
It would reverse the route in the afternoon. But Schmidt said he has not heard from many residents seeking bus service to Madison for work.
The hourly cost to operate a connecting bus is estimated by Madison Metro at $90 to $100, with a 50-55% match from the state. Passenger fares could help with the village’s portion. Sun Prairie and Verona both have transit connections to Madison’s system.
The MPO could help with surveys to determine the need, and applications would be accepted in the fall, Lyman said.
Lyman and Zia Brucaya, who administers the transit options program, discussed other alternatives for businesses seeking transportation to their work sites. One option is an employer-owned van. Employees would be charged passenger fares, and the van would be driven by an employee in exchange for that fare.
Specialty Cheese Company in Reeseville instituted this type of vanpool program in 2018 with 15 volunteer employees. It had one driver on one route for the first-shift workers.
A year later, 70 employees, including 35 new hires, used the vanpool. By then, it had 11 regular drivers, plus two alternates, and operated three daily routes.
The result was an increase in employees, including a larger, more reliable workforce on the third shift. Tardiness and absenteeism were significantly reduced, employee morale and retention improved, and the company set new production records.
Employers can also contract with companies, such as Enterprise, to provide the vans and save on the cost of insurance, Lyman said.
Other services include shared-ride taxis, such as those operated in Stoughton and Sun Prairie, and other taxi services. Companies are eligible for funding if they offer shared rides.
Brucaya said her role is to connect businesses to resources. The MPO helps to support a variety of transportation options so residents are not reliant solely on their cars. This reduces congestion and the environmental impact, while increasing equity, Brucaya said.
The agency administers a Rideshare Etc. online ride-matching database, along with a Guaranteed Ride Home program, wherein commuters receive free rides in the event an emergency prevents the rideshare from offering transportation. The database can connect those looking to join others in carpooling. Currently, the Rideshare Etc. database includes nine registrants with a Waunakee workplace address and 18 with a Waunakee home address, according to a correspondence from Brucaya to Schmidt.
Brucaya also helps employers create surveys to learn about their workforce’s transportation needs. These could also be used by human resources professionals as they interview prospective employees. More information about transportation options can be found at https://www.rideshareetc.org/rp2/Home/Home.
Representatives from one Waunakee company attended. Those at Bright Star Senior Living said attracting employees to the Waunakee location was more difficult than at the West Madison location.
Schmidt said the Zoom meeting was convened with two goals: to share resources offered by the MPO and to foster a collaborative effort among the village’s large employers. He said labor has been the No. 1 concern among them when asked.
“The universal response is finding qualified employees and keeping employees,” Schmidt said.
A recording of the Zoom meeting is available on the village’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDw5bWYv9h8.
Schmidt said the plan is to reach out to employers to continue exploring commuter options.