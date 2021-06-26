One Parade of Homes site in Waunakee’s Westbridge neighborhood will do more than just provide shelter for the buyers: it will provide tens of thousands of dollars for Dane County and Waunakee nonprofits, reinforcing safety nets at a crucial time.
Contributions from 40 businesses, including several contractors, helped Veridian Homes launch its Generous Home Project. The home in Westbridge sold for $1.2 million – even before it was listed on the MLS – and Veridian donated that sum to a number of regional and local nonprofits.
The 5,585 square-foot, 5-bedroom, 4-bath home has been a favorite at the Madison Area Builders Association’s (MABA) Parade of Homes, which continued through June 27, according to the builders association.
Chad Lawler, MABA’s executive director, said attendees have given the home “rave reviews.”
“Attendees have loved the overall design, including the look and feel of the kitchen, the kids’ loft area and outdoor space.”
In a press release, Lawler noted that the funds donated to the Boys and Girls Club and its Skilled Trades Training Center, “will go a long way toward helping the next generation of kids find career opportunities through college and the skilled trades.” He called it the “gift that will keep giving.”
Following a financially difficult pandemic year, Waunakee nonprofits see many uses for the funds.
Lisa Humenik, executive director of the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, expects the $60,000 from the Generous Home Project to help in serving the 210 families participating in the Neighborhood Connection’s services, she said.
Humenik said recovering from the emotional and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic will take longer for families that were already experiencing hardship.
As the Neighborhood Connection’s client base has grown by 172% in the past 2 1/2 years, resources for its programs such as the Community Store, case management and referrals, vehicle repairs, build-a-bed and the Neighbor-to-Neighbor assistance fund have been “stretched thin,” Humenik added.
“Also, this funding comes at a time that our building, which we’ve been in now for nearly seven years, requires some infrastructure improvements to address both the normal wear and tear and the need to use the space differently for expanded client services,” she said.
Humenik said the WNC staff appreciates Veridian’s investment in the local community nonprofit as it provides vital services to Waunakee.
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce is also slated to receive a donation from the Generous Home Project. Ellen Schaaf, the Chamber’s executive director, said she was unsure of the exact amount.
But she noted the organization’s first priority is “the business health of our membership.” The Chamber relies on membership dues, sponsorships and donations, Schaaf said, adding that in most cases it does not receive public or government funding.
Schaaf said the board of directors would like to increase resources to help members, perhaps by underwriting co-op advertising for retailers, restaurants and bars.
“Our businesses are also struggling with finding workers, and there is a real need to help our community figure that out, so these businesses can make their products and keep their doors open,” Schaaf said.
Some business owners have been unable to pay their Chamber membership dues, so payment plans and other arrangements have been put in place, Schaaf said.
The Waunakee Depot building, which houses the Chamber office, is also in need of upkeep.
“The Depot needs new windows, paint, landscaping and many of the bricks with family names on them need to be replaced or repaired,” Schaaf said, adding that the staff looks forwarding to working with the village on a Depot makeover project.
WaunaFest and the Waunakee Food Pantry are also expected to receive a funding through the project, according to a release from Veridian Homes.
Dane County nonprofits will also receive a share of the funds, including American Family Children’s Hospital, Badger Prairie Needs Network, the Beacon, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Habitat for Humanity, Hope House, Porchlight, The River Food Pantry and Second Harvest Foodbank.
Michal Johnson, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said he was excited about the donation to the upcoming Skilled Trades Training Center.
“This center will create generational change within families and promote equity in Dane County by providing careers in skilled trades,” Johnson said in an announcement of the Generous Home sale.
More than 40 local trades stepped up to donate an estimated $275,000 toward the home, with Veridian covering the rest of the costs.
“This is such an incredible effort to be a part of,” said Matt Cudney, Veridian Foundation chair and Veridian Homes vice president of operations. “We are extremely humbled by the generosity of our trade partners who have donated most if not all of their materials and labor to assist us in building this home.”