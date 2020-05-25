With spring in full bloom, many are looking forward to farmers markets to purchase flowers and seasonal produce.
After consulting with vendors, the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will open the farmers market on June 3, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vendor's fees have been waived.
The Waunakee Farmers Market usually runs from 3-6 p.m. through October at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot on South Century Avenue.
Vendors need only complete the Waunakee Chamber's new vendor application and all online documentation required by Madison Dane County Public Health department. It can be found at https://www.publichealthmdc.com /environmental-health/licensing-permits/ retail-food-establishment-licensing/farmers
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers markets, like grocery stores, are permitted to operate with some guidelines.
According to the health department, not permitted is outdoor or inside seating, food consumption on premise or food sampling. Customer self-dispensing of unpackaged food is discouraged.
Vendors will be required to ensure customers are maintaining proper social distancing six feet apart. Personal hygiene recommendations, including frequent handwashing and cleaning surfaces are also in place.
Vendors will be encouraged to prepackage items in advance and regularly sanitize containers used to store produce.
While cash sales may be of concern, the health department notes that according to the CDC, cash is not a primary mode of transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Still, customers and workers are advised to wash hands often throughout the day, including after handling money, and always before and after they eat and touch their face. Vendors will be asked to keep hand sanitizer or a handwashing stations available for employees if they will handle money. If a card reader or tablet is used to take credit cards, they are advised to sanitize that equipment frequently.
Reusable bags are also discouraged.
