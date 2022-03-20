As part of an effort to increase housing affordability, Waunakee consultants and staff are recommending a change in the zoning code related to parking requirements.
The village plan commission agreed to move forward with a public hearing on the recommended ordinance changes at its April meeting.
The changes include requiring stalls for compact or electric vehicles and curbs around areas of all driveway areas for non-residential districts and some multi-family developments.
The minimum number of parking stalls required for multi-family developments would be based on the size of the units. The revised ordinance would also reduce the number of stalls required for elderly housing, retirement homes and hospitals.
The ordinance would also be revised to require fewer stalls for retail and commercial areas, elementary and junior high schools, and funeral homes. A provision for parking maximums would be added as well.
Tim Semmann, community development director, noted that recently, several building projects have been approved with variations granted for parking standards.
Recently, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities created a guide describing strategies to increase housing affordability, Semmann said, adding one of the suggestions related to parking. The village, in partnership with the League, worked with the Congress for New Urbanism along with four other communities to arrive at zoning change recommendations, including the parking standards.
“Staff is recommending those [parking] changes move forward, but this would be a public hearing next month,” Semmann said.
Jason Valerius, village planning consultant, said some changes are related to how the stalls are counted.
“Mostly, [we are] looking for consistency with other municipalities,” Valerius said. He noted the current ordinance has no maximum number of stalls required. The recommended change would require applicants providing more than 10 percent of the minimum number of stalls to justify the need, he said.
Commissioner Chris Thomas agreed that the changes should be reviewed in more detail at the commission’s April meeting.