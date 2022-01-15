The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to modify our routines, including how we eat at restaurants. As outdoor dining has become increasingly more popular, the Waunakee Village Plan Commission discussed the possibility of revisiting the permitted hours for restaurants’ outdoor seating areas.
At their Jan. 10 meeting, plan commissioners heard a request from Kraemer Development’s Jeff Kraemer for a conditional use permit allowing outdoor seating at restaurants opening in the Woodland Crest commercial area.
Noodles & Company and Eno Vino both plan to open at Sarah Lane later this year. The village’s plan commission and board have approved conditional use permits allowing outdoor seating and amplified music until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
But Monday, Kraemer asked on behalf of Eno Vino if the hours could be extended to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on weekend nights, noting that the restaurant will be in a commercial district.
All other establishments with outdoor service, including Octopi Brewing in the business park, operate with conditional use permits requiring earlier closing times for the outdoor areas.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier warned the plan commission that if later hours were allowed for Eno Vino, other businesses would likely make similar requests.
Plan Commissioner Kevin Phelps noted that the commission had just approved a general development plan for a 78-unit apartment building near the Eno Vino location and asked if the commission could just address the amplified music in its approval. Other commissioners agreed.
Kleinmaier suggested that the commission could approve the village’s standard conditional use permit allowing outdoor seating then examine the policy more thoroughly, perhaps requiring different rules for different areas of the village. The limited hours are enforced on a complaint basis, and the police chief has responded to complaints from other businesses, the attorney said, adding the commission could take a closer look at the policy.
“I guess if your ultimate goal is, you want to treat everyone as consistently as possible, which potentially means then breaking out outdoor service from amplified music and setting up different hours for that, it may be the best approach, to approve this tonight with the understanding that you may take another look at it and then have the village board weigh in based on comments from staff and police department and things of that nature,” Kleinmaier said.
Other communities are wrestling the same issue as restaurants look for ways to offer more hours of outdoor dining for customers during the pandemic, Kleinmaier added.
“COVID is not going away anytime soon,” Commissioner Gary Herzberg said. Likely, no outdoor dining will be sought for about the next three months, giving village officials time to consider changes to the policy.
The commission voted 6-0 to approve conditional use permits allowing outdoor service with the standard, earlier closing times for Eno Vino and Noodles and Company, with the recommendation that the village board reexamine the policy. Plan Commissioner Chris Zellner recused himself from the discussion.