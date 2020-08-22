A Waunakee High School graduate is opening a dance studio in Middleton with a passion that stems from watching her daughter evolve in the last three years of taking dance.
Lynn Lanning expects Vibe Dance Studio to open in October. It is now under construction at 2120 Greenview Dr., right on the edge of Hwy. 14. The 7,700-square-foot facility will offer 64 classes with various styles of dance, and one of the senior instructors, Sarah Jacobson, is the founder of ConfiDANCE, a program for dancers with special needs.
After spending the past 26 years in real estate, Lanning, a 1989 Waunakee High School graduate, became a yoga instructor at Dragonfly Yoga in 2014.
She said her daughter Sarah, age 12, has been dancing competitively for the past three years after studying gymnastics.
“I come at this as a dance mom and found a passion right along with my daughter. Just all that dance provides for our kids, it’s phenomenal,” Lanning said.
She said she saw how the discipline builds confidence in young people. It is also athletic and allows them to get on stage.
Six years ago, Lanning let her own real estate firm go to be more present with her daughter, she said.
“I really felt like I had retired, so never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be starting and owning and operating a dance studio, but I’ve never been more passionate about anything in my life,” she said.
She chose a convenient location for Waunakee families - off of Hwy. 14 and University Avenue - near where she grew up, Lanning added.
A cheerleader in high school, Lanning grew up in Westport. Her parents, Stan and Mary Groeb, still live in the same home she was raised in.
She said dance also teaches the value of hard work, self-discipline, self-respect and respect for others, even just in being on time and prepared, Lanning said.
The instructors all have a clear vision in making their studios a welcoming environment open to all young people, whether they take just one class or choose to compete.
Lanning said she brings the business mind to the table.
In addition to dance studios, the facility will offer comfortable spaces to relax in-between classes. A mezzanine will allow parents to watch their children in class, and in a waiting area separate from the front entry, parents can watch them on monitors.
Lanning said they have partnered with Spot TV to offer live courses and live streaming, providing options for those who want to take the classes virtually.
“It also give parents the ability to view dancers in class remotely. That is something that will be a really great tool during these uncertain times,” Lanning said.
Instructor Sarah Jacobson has brought ConfiDANCE to Vibe, offering classes to young people with special needs, including those with Autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. She offers adaptive dance classes. Classes are two Saturdays per month for those 12 and under, and 13 and older.
The studio also offers classes for adults, Lanning said.
Lanning said the instructors envision an environment where every child feels welcome and supported, whether they take one dance class or several, or compete on Vibe’s dance team.
Safety protocol for parents and students are in place, and are listed on the studio’s website, vibedancemadison.com. The website also includes information about the instructors and classes offered, along with registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.