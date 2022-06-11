Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce members toured the production facility at Octopi Brewing last week, to learn about the history of the company and its current $72 million expansion project.
The June 2 tour offered a glimpse into the contract beverage manufacturer’s new office space, beer lab and production floor that owner Isaac Showaki hopes to have online by the end of summer. Showaki told Chamber members that the 100,000-square-foot addition to his existing building – and the 200,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility being built across the street – is part of a long-range business plan that dates back to 2014.
Showaki approached village officials that year with the concept for a brewery in Waunakee’s Business Park, where he would manufacture beer for craft brewers that lacked the equipment to do so themselves. Design plans called for a brewing area, a bottling line and a tasting room located on three acres.
Octopi opened the following year with a facility that measured approximately 16,000 square feet and six employees to staff it. The company had contracts with a total of three Wisconsin breweries.
“We had one intern and a microscope,” Showaki said, referring to the state of his beer lab in 2015.
Production started that fall with a state-of-the-art brewing system and plans to expand operations as soon as possible. A 100,000 cases were packaged over the course of 2015 and 2016, but Showaki sought to increase that number by attracting larger clients and more difficult-to-produce beverages.
That strategy led to the addition of a canning line, more staff and nearly a dozen new clients by 2017. Less than a year later, the production facility had reached maximum capacity.
Octopi underwent a 32,000-square-foot expansion in late 2018 and early 2019, tripling the size of its footprint while increasing its staff to more than 100 employees. The expansion was only a temporary fix, however, as the company doubled its beer production and found itself needing additional space.
Showaki said the current expansion will increase the size of his business to approximately 500,000 square feet and allow it to meet greater demand than ever before. The expanded production facility is expected to open in stages over the next several months.
Chamber members posed various questions to Showaki at the end of their tour.
One member asked about the production capacity that was devoted to each of Octopi’s clients. Showaki said production ranges from 60,000 cases per year for its smallest client, to several hundred thousand cases for larger clients. He estimated that the total capacity of his facility was four million cases per year, but that should increase to 14 million cases once the addition is complete.
Waunakee Community Development Director Tim Semmann asked about the company’s strategy for attracting and retaining employees. Octopi has experienced few hiring issues, Showaki said, but keeping those employees has been a challenge. He noted that people expect more from their employer in today’s work environment.
“They used to ask about the starting wage,” Showaki said of prospective job candidates. “Now, they ask how much 401(k) we match.”
Showaki acknowledged that competitive pay was one of the most effective retention strategies, noting that the average starting wage for a position at his company was $20 per hour. He said desirable work schedules help, as well, which is why all of Octopi’s hourly employees will be switching to a four-day schedule with three days off in the near future.
Visitors to the brewery should start seeing noticeable progress in Octopi’s 300,000-square-foot expansion next month, as cranes install its new fermentation tanks in early July. Showaki said 80 percent of operations space will likely be filled by September.
He called the expansion project an exciting endeavor, adding that his decision to come to Waunakee was the best thing that happened to him and his family.
“It all started with a business plan, an idea,” Showaki said of the concept he presented to village officials seven years ago. “And now it’s grown into this.”