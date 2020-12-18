One Waunakee Village committee will recommend that the village board consider a Tax Incremental Finance district extension to help fund a work-force housing project on the west side of the village.
At their Dec. 15 meeting, the Community Development Advisory Committee voted 5-0 in favor of the recommendation. If the village board follows suit, Tax Incremental Finance district (TID) No. 2, created for the Arboretum Office Park, could be extended by one year to help finance Cohen-Esrey’s apartment project on West Main Street. The extension does not require approval from the Joint Review Board, a panel including members of each taxing jurisdiction.
Tax Incremental Financing is an economic development tool that allows municipalities to provide assistance for project costs by using the added tax increment from the new development. During the life of the TID, the taxes paid to those jurisdictions remain at their base value prior to the new development.
The statutory end of TID No. 2’s life is in 2024, Todd Taves, financial consultant with Ehlers, told CDA members. TID No. 2 has recovered all of its project costs and remains open only as a donor district for the once-struggling downtown TID No. 5
Taves explained that the village could notify the Department of Revenue about closing and extending TID 2 on April 15, 2021.
“That would actually would do two things. No. 1, it would make the affordable housing funds available to the village on January of 2022. And it would actually end up closing TID No. 2 two years earlier than we’ve advised the school district,” Taves said.
TID 5, however, would have two years’ less tax increment from TID 2 but would still close by the projected year of 2027, he added. With new development in TID 5, that district is now capable of funding its own project costs from the new tax increment.
The evening before, the Waunakee Plan Commission had reviewed the Cohen-Esrey team’s project, and though plan commissioners approved the conditional use permit and the certified survey map, they tabled action on the site plan, noting that the outcome of TIF assistance will have an impact on the design.
Cohen-Esrey has plans for a three-story, 50-unit apartment building facing West Main Street just west of McDonald’s. Initially, the developers had planned to site it on 701 W. Main Street, but village staff and plan commissioners raised concerns about such a large building on the one lot. At the urging of village staff, the developer then entered into a purchase agreement for the neighboring property, increasing the building costs.
The building would include eight three-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 22 one-bedroom units.
Cohen-Esrey has received funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Authority for the project.
Brian Sweeney of Cohen Esrey described the rent structure, one that offers rental options based on income. At the apartment building, 10 of the units would be leased at market rate, 10 at 30% median income, 20 at 50% median income, and 10 at 60% median income.
CDA members unanimously supported the TID extension to help cover the gap in Cohen-Esrey’s funding for the project. But Village Administrator Todd Schmidt pointed out that member Al Dassow, who was not present, had indicated he does not favor TIF assistance for affordable housing.
Affordable housing financing tools
The CDA’s vote on the Cohen-Esrey project followed a discussion of different recommendations from the Housing Task Force on financing tools for affordable housing projects.
The CDA took no action on those recommendations, saying they would like two members who were absent to take part in the discussion and to have staff draft the recommendations in writing before they go to the village board for approval.
Among the financing tools was TIF assistance. Some communities extend the life of districts for a year, with that year of increment going toward an established affordable housing program.
Taves explained the Department of Revenue requires a municipality articulate the purpose of the extension.
CDA member David Kennedy asked about the circumstances for extending a TID, if it should be done at the end of its statutory life or after it has recovered its costs and is set to close early.
“I look at it and say, if I tell the school district and county, etc. that I’m going to put this TIF in place for 20 years, and now I want to make it 22, I’m reneging a promise I made to them,” Kennedy said. “If I have a TIF that is paying itself off early, that’s a little bit of a different story.”
The Joint Review Board meets annually to review all TIDs, Taves pointed out. Village Administrator Schmidt added that at the JRB meeting, he pointed out the potential for extending TID No. 2 to assist the Cohen-Esrey project funding.
CDA members generally favored extending TIDs for affordable housing in the event that the district were to close early, rather than at the end of its statutory life.
The CDA will review the financing tool recommendations at their next meeting in January before approving those for consideration by the village board.
A video of the meeting can be viewed on YouTube by searching Village of Waunakee CDA
