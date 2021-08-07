After 40 years, Village Mobil owners pass the baton

Pete Treinen and Dan Miller were in their early 20s when they took over the Waunakee Mobil station from George Dorn and began a long automotive career serving Waunakee-area drivers.
Now, 40 years later, they are transitioning into retirement.
Last month, Miller and Treinen sold the business to two employees dedicated to maintaining the consistent service with same crew. John Korsmo and Travis Bindl closed on the business July 1.
“We want to continue the same excellence we’ve had all these years and keep it moving forward,” Bindl said.
Treinen said the idea of retirement took shape when Bindl and Korsmo agreed to take over.
“That’s what really made it the right time. I had the right buyers who were going to maintain the same level of operation with our employees,” Treinen said.
Miller agreed, noting that it was good opportunity for them.
“With James [Korsmo] and Travis [Bindl], the transition is almost seamless from the customer side. It’s the same good service with the same good people,” Miller said.
The beginnings
Over the years, Miller and Trienen grew the business from a two-bay garage with gas pumps into a five-bay garage specializing in automotive care and tire sales. When they bought the Mobil station, that Main Street and Century Avenue intersection was a four-way stop with gravel on the road sides and no sidewalks.
Treinen remembers the station offered full-serve gas then.
“You’d hear the bell, and a car would be on the full-serve island, and you’d wipe your hands off with your shop rag. You’d get out there and you’d fill the tank and check their oil and wash their windshield,” Treinen said.
Treinen began working on engines growing up, and at age 16, he worked as a sort of intern at JC Penney Auto Center at East Towne Mall, where Firestone is now located. That’s where he and Miller met.
Treinen went on to earn his automotive certificate and marketing degree from Madison College, and while he was up for a job at JC Penney’s in management, the company began closing auto centers. He was laid off.
Meanwhile, his mother saw that the Waunakee Mobil Station was up for lease. Treinen said he was reluctant at such a young age to own a business, but he mentioned it to Miller, who had an open mind. Miller, age 25, had an automotive associate’s degree and years of experience as well.
“I decided to jump in on it,” Miller said. They initially bought the business and leased the property before buying the land as well.
The two were the sole employees until eventually they hired one more. Over the years, the business continued to grow, and today, between 10-12 work there.
Time of growth, change
“I think my lucky stars we were in Waunakee at the right time,” Treinen said, noting Waunakee began growing in the late 1980s and continued to do so.
“As the community grew, we of course continued to grow. And some of our advantage was, we were young bucks out of automotive college. We had the latest and greatest training that there was in the area,” Treinen said.
Miller agreed, saying at the time, they were up for the challenge.
In 1997, the current building was completed, Miller remembered. Part of the impetus for the new building was older tanks that needed to be removed. The business was then a convenience store and gas station with auto service.
“Then after that was the second big change,” Miller remembered. The roundabout was planned, and it became clear the intersection improvement would require the gas islands to be acquired for right-of-way.
Miller noted that the two reinvented the business, transitioning to a complete full-service auto shop with no convenient store.
“Auto service and tire sales were our forte,” Miller said. “It worked out real well. I think it’s easy now to recognize we’re an auto service center.”
The two worked hard, and their families were involved in the business as well. Treinen’s wife has been the bookkeeper, and his father worked in the convenience store.
They also strived to remain current and to hire quality technicians. Bindl has worked for Village Mobil 27 years, beginning as a Waunakee High School student. Other technicians have also worked at the shop for over two decades.
Looking forward
Miller and Treinen trust that the new owners, Korsmo and Bindl, will carry on the business’ reputation. Miller noted that the employees have been the backbone of the business.
Korsmo has worked at Village Mobil for two years but met Miller and Treinen six years ago when he was parts sales representative. The two brought Korsmo on as a service manager. After about six months, they began talking seriously about the possibility of selling the business, Korsmo said.
Korsmo grew up in Verona and attended Middleton High School. He is a second-generation mechanic, and his father owned an auto service business. He currently lives on the west side of Madison and is married with a 13-year-old step-daughter and 5-year-old son.
Korsmo said working at Village Mobil has been “amazing.”
“We have the best customers out of any place I’ve ever been,” he said.
Though Bindl worked at Village Mobil for nearly three decades, he never thought about owning the business until the opportunity arose, he said.
And then, “it was too good to pass up,” Bindl said.
Bindl described his business partner as “very knowledgeable,” noting that Korsmo’s experience as a parts sales representative allowed him to learn about other shops as well.
Bindle said his love of cars came from his father. He earned his automotive degree from MATC and said he continues learning to keep current with changing technology.
The two have been transitioning into their roles as owners since about the beginning of the year, as Miller and Treinen have begun to step away.
“We’re very fortunate with the customer base Dan and Pete have built up over the years,” Bindl said.