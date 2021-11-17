While new homes are mushrooming within the Heritage Hills subdivision, the building activity isn’t necessary indicative of rapid population growth.
At the Waunakee Village Board’s Nov. 15 meeting, trustees learned that about half of the new structures are spec homes. The subject came up as the board considered – and later approved – an urban service area extension application to submit to the Capital Area Region Plan Commission (CARPC). Approval of the application will allow public water and sewer services to be extended to the eastern portion of Veridian’s Heritage Hills development.
The discussion arose after village Trustee Bill Ranum asked about the timing for road improvements. Veridian’s master plan shows an additional entrance and egress to the subdivision along East Main Street. Upgrades are also planned to the intersection of East Main and North Division streets, where the existing entrance and egress is located.
“My concern is that the population gets there before the traffic control gets there,” Ranum said about the busy Hwy. 19 intersection.
Brian Munson of Veridian said discussions with the Department of Transportation on agreements necessary for the road projects are ongoing. Also, agreements with the village require road improvements to proceed before the next phase of construction and before an occupancy permit can be approved for the multi-family portion of the development along East Main Street, Munson said.
Which type of traffic control – signalized or a roundabout – the DOT might require is not yet known, said Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
Schmidt noted that approval of the urban service area extension won’t change the pace of the development but allows it to proceed.
“The pace is going to be coordinated in a procedural way with progressive development agreements and additions to the subdivision,” Schmidt said.
After talking to Chris Ehlers of Veridian, Schmidt said he learned about half of the homes built have not yet been sold.
“That was partly due to the tricks and challenges that are involved in the supply-chain process for home construction,” Schmidt said. “Where they saw the opportunity to build… the exterior component of the property, they did that.”
As recommended by the Waunakee Plan Commission, the board passed a resolution in favor of the application, a necessary step for CARPC approval. The extension is also consistent with Waunakee’s comprehensive land-use plan.
Other news
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-approved a General Development Plan Amendment to allow for a new commercial building within the Woodland Crest development at the corner of Peaceful Valley Parkway and Hwy. Q, just north of the medical clinic. Approval of a Certified Survey Map and Specific Implementation Plan is needed before construction can begin, according to Tim Semmann, community development director.
-made not that it was the last board meeting for Caitlin Stene, the village clerk, who has accepted a position in Sun Prairie.
-approved, as part of the consent agenda, a transfer of Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant’s liquor license from its former location at 350 N. Century Ave. to the new location at 246 N. Century Ave., where Doughboys Pizza was previously located.