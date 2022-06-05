Haag Family Dairy to host Dane County Breakfast on the Farm

On Saturday, when thousands visit the Haag Dairy farm in Dane for breakfast, they’ll do more than just taste Wisconsin’s homegrown food. The Dane County Breakfast on the Farm event will let them see how it’s produced and meet some of the cows and the farmers who raise them.
John Haag and his wife Julie Haag, along with their son Josh and daughter-in-law Melissa, run the farm that John and Julie bought 29 years ago. They milk 115 cows and care for about 300 in all, including calves and heifers.
John Haag has been a Dane Dairy Promotion Committee member for several years and hosted the breakfast 11 years ago to become more involved in the local community, he said.
“I like giving tours of the farm,” he said. “We have several schools come out for trips in the spring.” Girl Scout Troops also visit the farm for a new patch that’s been developed, he said.
Haag Dairy is considered a small farm now, but it’s state of the art, with a robotic milking system. During a recent tour of the farm, two cows were being milked by the robots. They enter a stall where a treat awaits them and a robot milks them. During the process, a monitor outside of the stall provides data on the milk production. Once the cows are milked, a robotic arm removes all attachments, and the cows exit, allowing the next pair to enter.
Purchased four years ago, the robotic system is just one of many changes in technology John Haag said he’s seen over the years, allowing them to hire fewer farmhands and giving them more flexibility. But, Haag said he and his son put in just as many hours.
“We still have chores to do, but they don’t have to be done at certain times,” he said.
John Haag grew up in Waunakee, where his father worked on a farm just east of the airport until it was sold for development. He continued to work on dairy farms through high school and after attending UW-Madison.
“I like working with animals and the variety of all we do,” he said. Along with the dairy is a 200-acre farm. The Haags raise both holsteins and guernseys.
“That’s what I like, all the variety. It keeps it from getting monotonous,” Haag said.
About 250 volunteers will help the Haag family serve up the breakfast and lead tours. Alice in Dairyland will be at the event, emceed by Pam Jahnke, and there will be live music.
Haag noted that the proceeds go to the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee for scholarships and to sponsor other events.
“It’s promoting an industry I love,” he said. “I’m very passionate about the dairy industry.”
Haag loves to give tours of the farm to kids from the Madison area to show where their food comes from, he said.
“It doesn’t just appear on grocery-store shelves,” he said.
The event will run from 7-11:30 a.m. on the farm, at 6868 Beuthin Road, Dane.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.