TDS Telecom one of Wisconsin's 9 Vets Ready award winners

Veterans who work for TDS Telecom got a new perk for Veteran’s Day – the option to take either the Federal holiday or a day of their choice off.
TDS CEO Jim Butman’s announcement of the new company benefit was met by applause from several veterans at the TDS warehouse and training center in Waunakee Wednesday, as representatives from Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) presented the telecommunications company with one of nine Vets Ready Employer Certification awards this year. The award highlights employers who go above and beyond to support veterans and their families.
Butman called the day off “the least we can do to recognize their selflessness and what they’ve done to defend our country.”
After a tour of TDS’ new warehouse and training center on Raemisch Road, DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek presented the award and noted TDS – a gold level recipient – actively recruits veterans, offering benefits associated with military leave.
TDS has also created a patriot employee-resource group, bringing together veterans and first responders, along with their family members as a support network, Pechacek said, adding civilians are also brought into the network so veterans’ world views can be shared.
In the past three years, TDS has had a 10 percent hire rate of veterans, who make up 8.8 percent of the company’s workforce, she said.
“I’m proud of this award, and I’m really proud of all we do to support our veterans, but what I’m most proud of is what’s right behind us,” Butman said, referring to the employees. “These are representatives of our veterans at TDS – they’re rock stars.”
TDS Telecom purchased the Raemisch Road building in 2019 for its warehouse and training center. Pechacek and others from DWD toured the building and learned more about TDS’ operations before presenting the award.
DWD partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, the Wisconsin Department of Disabled Veterans and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce to recognize the nine Wisconsin employers, according to a news release from DWD. Also receiving certifications this year are We Energies, Xcel Energy, Precision Iceblast Corporation, 4imprint, Associated Bank, Deloitte, Kimberly Clark Corporation and Fox Cities Builder.
“Wisconsin’s veterans bring critically important skills to the workforce, and their contributions are helping our economy bounce back stronger than ever,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a release. “By leveraging these talents, Wisconsin’s award-winning Vets Ready employers are gaining a competitive advantage while supporting veterans and benefiting their communities."