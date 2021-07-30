For nearly 100 years, the Village Center site just south of Main Street has hummed with activity, first as an industrial hub and today as a residential and community gathering place.
Before Cannery Row Apartments and the Waunakee Village Center were built, the site was home to a canning factory that for 75 years, employed local workers. Construction of the plant began in 1923 after local residents purchased stock in the company. According to one history, “The Story of Wisconsin’s Great Canning Industry,” A. A. Burr, secretary and manager of the Waterloo Canning Association, sold stock for the Waunakee factory and with his sons, H. R. Burr and A. R. Burr served on the board of directors. Also on the board were A. P. Kenney, the treasurer, J. P. Koltes, R. J. Cameron and C. J. Schmidt. The factory’s history reflects the evolution of the canned-vegetable industry in Wisconsin.
The Waunakee Canning Factory completed its first pea pack in 1924, with just two lines for peas and another for cream style corn. A third line of peas was added in 1934.
In 1941, the company was sold to Oconomowoc Canning Company, operating under the name Waunakee Canning Corporation. The plant’s capacity was increased, along with the addition of whole kernel corn equipment, warehouse space and other improvements.
During World War II, 50 percent of the local packs were set aside for the military and the plant experienced a worker shortage, according to a historical account in the Waunakee Tribune’s 1971 Centennial Edition. In 1944, German prisoners of war interned at Lodi were trucked in daily, allowing the plant to continue to operate.
The Tribune’s Centennial Edition article described the arduous manual labor involved in the 1940s as the cans were placed in cookers, then in a cooling tank, and afterwards boxed and manually pulled into a warehouse.
Technological advancements brought about more automation, along with increased production. In the 1960s, the plant began canning root crops, such as beets, carrots and potatoes, and “Big John,” the largest continuous cooker in Wisconsin, was installed.
By 1970, sales had grown exponentially. In 1941, 270,000 cases left the Waunakee Canning Corporation; 30 years later, that number had risen to 1.7 million.
At that point, the factory employed 80 people full time, along with seasonal and migrant help.
Once confined to a small corner of the site, the plant doubled and then tripled in size over the years, so that eventually 21 structures filled its 13.5 acres.
In the 1980s, canning factories throughout state began to consolidate as the industry faced some hardship. Stokely U.S.A. purchased the Waunakee plant in 1985. Two longtime employees of the plant, Don Penly, corporation engineer, and Bob Lenz, vice president of technical services, explained that food trends had changed. According to a 2003 history of the canning factory published in the Waunakee Tribune, the two noted that families spent less time eating at home, and restaurants began offering salad bars rather than canned vegetables with entrees.
Also, canning plants in this area had lost nearby crops as suburbs and malls were developed on farmland.
In September 1997, it was announced that Stokely U.S.A. planned to sell the plant to Chiquita Brands International, based in Cincinnati, for $110 million.
At the time, Ken Roth was the plant manager, and he and the 25 year-round workers faced uncertainty. The plant continued to employ about 300 seasonal workers, as well.
Stokely CEO Stephen Theobold said the company’s mounting debt, incurred through the purchase of several other plants, forced the sale. Stokely U.S.A. in Waunakee shipped 4 million cases per year in the mid 1990s.
In January 1998 it was announced that the plant would close, 75 years after it was built, and Chiquita would take over the production.
A new life
For several years, the 13.5-acre site surrounding Third Street sat dormant, with empty production facilities and warehouses that one state legislator likened to a war zone. Two parcels contained soil and groundwater contamination.
In 2001, the Stokely Site Redevelopment project was initiated as the village formed a partnership with Cannery Row, LLC, a private entity that had purchased the former canning-factory site. That began the major redevelopment project. Once completed, it received the 2007 International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Community Sustainability Award. An article published in the ICMA publication describes the redevelopment process.
It notes that Waunakee’s population had grown, and many new residents wanted youth programming and family activities. Waunakee also had a thriving senior services department, offering case management, nutrition and wellness programs, but space was needed for other activities such as tai chi, low-impact aerobics and social activities sought by older adults.
Also, affordable housing for seniors was needed.
The Village of Waunakee and Cannery Row developers secured grants totaling $1,225,000, allowing the village to acquire and demolish the dilapidated plant.
One parcel was used for a new private senior-housing complex, today’s Cannery Row, another for a community and senior center, and a third for a stormwater detention facility.
After five years of study and public meetings, the Waunakee Village Center was built to house both the senior center and community programming. The 45,000-square-foot facility was completed in 2006.
As a result, the project redeveloped 13.5 acres of blighted property, constructed 50 affordable housing units for seniors, added jobs and created new value for the 33 neighboring residential properties. The village used grants, private dollars, tax incremental financing, impact fees and borrowing to make the project happen. Additional village infrastructure, including streets, utilities and stormwater improvements were completed as well.
The Village Center Pond, formerly known as “the stink pond,” was transformed into a fishing area and walking path.
The Waunakee Village Center is celebrating its 15th year as Waunakee marks its 150th. Its story is one of progress, as public and private entities partnered to reclaim an industrial center that employed generations of local residents.