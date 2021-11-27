A panel tasked with reviewing the performance of Waunakee’s Tax Incremental Finance districts (TIDs) recently learned of districts about to close and discussed the impact on the Waunakee Community School District. Two districts are due to close within the next three years, adding $80.4 million in value.
The Waunakee Joint Review Board – comprised of representatives from the school district, Dane County, the Village of Waunakee, Madison College, and a community member – examined each of Waunakee’s nine TID performances, and learned that a 10th district may soon be proposed.
TIF is a tool municipalities use to spur economic growth and fund infrastructure improvements. Within a TIF district, the base value of a property and the taxes, or increment, collected remain the same. The new tax increment resulting from the value generated from the new construction is used to pay off any borrowing for infrastructure improvements. Once the debt is repaid, the district closes, and the increased value from the new development is added to the tax rolls, along with the taxes it generates.
The Village of Waunakee has undertaken a variety of different TIDs in its history, starting with the first on South Division and East Main streets, the first industrial park, in the 1980s, which closed decades ago. At the time, Marshall Erdman and an appliance store were located there, along with other businesses to the east.
Since then, the village has used TIF for new office and commercial development and to rehabilitate blighted areas on Main Street and the former Stokely canning factory, where the Village Center and Cannery Row apartments are located.
TID #2, referred to as the Arboretum/Tierney district, was created in 2000 to fund infrastructure improvements for the Arboretum Office Park. That district had recovered all costs, and in 2012 became a shared district for TID 5, the Main Street district, after the Great Recession. Its expenditure date ended in 2018, but the village board voted to extend the district a year ago to form a Housing Betterment Fund and assist with Cohen-Esrey Development Group’s workforce housing project now under construction on West Main Street.
When TID #2 closes in 2023, it will add $21.4 million in value, according to a worksheet Todd Taves of Ehlers Associates shared with the review-board members. The added tax increment from the new value is projected to be $444,220.
TIF district #3, larger than TID #2, is slated to close in 2024. Encompassing the industrial and business parks spanning from Raemisch Road to Hogan Road just south of Hwy. 19, it is referred to as the industrial park district. Over its 23-year life, it has added $59 million in value, with more on track in its waning years. New construction since 2020 has included buildings for Trending Now, DCAR, Robotic Automation Systems and additions to Octopi.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt commented on the increase in building activity.
“In the past five years, this district has really filled out. Frankly, one of our challenges is, we’re running out of industrial growth area,” Schmidt said.
In 2024, that new construction in TID #3 is projected to add $1.2 million in tax increment.
Schmidt said village officials met with school administrators and plan to communicate about changes in TIDs. According to Schmidt, Steve Summers, the Waunakee school district’s executive director of operations, said when TIDs expire, the impact on school finances can be “interesting,” as Schmidt put it, adding the timing could cause a “tricky scenario” depending on how massive the adjustment in value is.
Schmidt told the board that the village staff plan to talk with Summers to see if a strategy can be used to mitigate any impacts as districts close.
Contacted by email, Summers told the Tribune that the addition of property value without the addition of an increase in students results in a loss of state equalized aid.
“However, the increased property tax levy is then spread over the additional equalized value of the district, including the equalized value added by the closure of the district,” Summers added.
Because the state equalization aid formula for 2024 is unknown, Summers could not calculate the exact impact.
TID #3 could be extended for one year, allowing the tax increment to be added to the village’s Housing Betterment Fund. Waunakee’s Community Development Authority has been discussing criteria to be used when considering distributing funds for affordable housing projects from TID extensions.
The Waunakee Joint Review Board may meet again in early 2022 to consider the creation of TID #10. That TID would allow the existing industrial park to expand to the east.
The November Waunakee Joint Review Board meeting can be viewed on the village's YouTube channel. The Ehlers presentation can be found on the village's website in the agendas portion.