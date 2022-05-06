Industrial businesses looking to locate or expand in Waunakee may have to wait as little space is currently available. That’s what the owners of Endres Manufacturing Company have discovered as they’ve looked to grow in the community.
Endres President Sam Ballweg said the company is currently at capacity in its present location.
“If you drive past us, you can tell we’re out of space,” Ballweg said.
Two possible locations have been explored for the company’s growth, the first on a 38-acre site east of Hwy. 113, across from the Colonial Apartments. Another option was on the north side of Hwy. 19 just west of Hwy. I near the Waunakee roundabout. Both would require an amendment to the comprehensive plan, and neither has been approved by the Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission (JPC).
Tim Semmann, Waunakee’s community development director, said the Hwy. 113 location to the east is in a community separation zone, with the understanding that it will not be developed until the lands to the west are.
The location at Hwys. 19 and I has not been completely ruled out. According to the April 12 JPC meeting minutes, the members were “not ready to move forward without a plan and assurance that the development will go forward and that the parties involved have an agreement in place.”
Semmann said the site, located along the highway, seems to make sense.
“We had a few meetings with the joint plan commission, and I think at the last meeting, there was a reception to the idea of allowing those businesses to expand, but I don’t think the joint plan commission had a lot of appetite to move forward until something more concrete is in place,” Semmann said.
Ballweg, who previously served on the Waunakee Village Board, said the two communities should plan for industrial-park growth.
“If they want to be open for business, they need to look at the big picture,” Ballweg said. “Right now, there’s not the space in Waunakee to build what I need.”
As a village trustee, Ballweg said he expressed the need to his fellow members and plan commissioners. No longer on the board, he said he can be selfish and lobby for industrial park expansion more openly. Other large companies are likely experiencing the same constraints, he said.
Village officials will continue to look at areas for industrial-park expansion, but Semann noted that the communities’ last joint comprehensive plan amendment is fairly recent, completed in 2017. Right now, the discussion is focusing on just the one aspect of land use, so requests for plan amendments to accommodate industrial-park users are considered as they arise.
“I guess the big question of how proactive in identifying areas for growth the village wants to be, I think a lot of that is predicated on the provision of municipal services, principally sewer and water, and what that means from a cost standpoint and just logistics to run those services wherever they may be,” Semmann said.
The village’s recently adopted intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Springfield to the west does not include areas for industrial growth.
“Then you say, where could the village grow?” Semmann said.
While the site on the north side of Hwy. 19 seemed like a logical step, the area between Hwy. 113 to the east and Hogan Road are also undeveloped.
“So, I think the village will want to see some movement over there on those lands before opening up a whole lot more,” Semmann said.
Last September, the village approved annexing land on Hogan Road from the Town of Westport to add to the business park.