State Bank of Cross Plains has announced the hire of Paul Cardarella as vice president – commercial relationship manager. He began serving commercial customers from the bank’s Waunakee location on April 26.
With strong ties to the Waunakee area, Cardarella brings 15 years of banking experience to his role at State Bank of Cross Plains, with a focus on serving the business community as a commercial lender and small business specialist for the last 7 years.
“Paul is such a great resource for our business and commercial customers to tap into,” says Scott Ducke, State Bank of Cross Plains’ chief lending officer. “We are excited to add someone to our commercial lending group who is so committed to building and growing the communities in and around Waunakee.”
Cardarella approaches commercial lending as a partnership. He strives to fully understand his clients’ operations in order to find ways to provide valuable resources for their continued success. The addition of Cardarella strengthens the bank’s growing business and commercial lending team, reinforcing its commitment to building strong local communities that include vibrant and varied business opportunities.
Cardarella lives in the Waunakee area and is involved locally in a variety of community projects and programs. Over the years, he has volunteered for Junior Achievement of Madison, U.S. Bank Eve, and the First Tee program, and served as a Maple Bluff Volunteer Firefighter.
