Another proposal for the former White House restaurant site on Hwy. M has come before the Westport Plan Commission, and if approved, the site could be a barbecue dining spot with outdoor seating.
Patrick Riha, who owns Beef Butter BBQ on Madison’s Northside, is considering the site for a second location. Riha has proposed first opening a temporary eatery – Camp Beef Butter.
“Camp Beef Butter will be a place where people can enjoy, overlooking the beautiful surroundings of 40-plus acres of wetlands, eating Beef Butter BBQ… drinking draft Beef Butter beer and soft drinks,” Riha said.
Riha presented the plan at the Westport commission’s March 8 meeting. No action was taken on the initial consultation, and a second meeting is set for April 12. If approved, Camp Beef Butter could open as early as May 1, with serving from 4-10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Riha also envisions live entertainment Saturday nights and recorded and satellite entertainment other nights on a large screen.
“I think there is a lot of pent-up demand for people wanting to get outdoors,” Riha said.
The temporary use would be a test, Riha said, and if it is successful, plans would be developed for a permanent location with indoor and outdoor seating, and a drive-through with breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The zoning is in place for the restaurant, said Tom Wilson, the town’s administrator, clerk-treasurer and attorney. The restaurant is a permitted use; the proposal had come before the plan commission for design review.
Wilson said plan commission members were generally in favor of the idea but would prefer a permanent site for the restaurant.
It’s not the first temporary use for a business, Wilson said, citing the Greek restaurant, Athen’s Grill, which operated out of a trailer while its permanent location was under construction, and Wisconsin Scaryland, both on Hwy. M.
Concerns were raised about the live entertainment, as well, and some efforts could be made to buffer the sound from neighbors, Wilson said.
The Hwy. M site has several constraints, with wetlands on the east and north sides of it, and highway easements to the south. The commission has heard other proposals for the site over the years, such as a strip mall, a car lot and a garden center, but none have materialized. Having some use at the site might benefit the town.
“Some might argue, it’s better if it’s occupied a little part of the year, because this way, the property gets maintained,” he added.
Riha’s request included an option to sell liquor at the permanent location. At this point, the town does not have a liquor license available, Wilson said. State statutes designate the number of liquor licenses to municipalities based on their population.
Camp Beef Butter would offer only malt beverages and soft drinks.
