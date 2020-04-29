When hungry folks order fish fry at the Lone Girl Brewing Company this Friday, their take-out dinner will support not only the Main Street restaurant, but other small businesses in Waunakee, as well.
For the second week in a row, area businesses have collaborated with the Lone Girl to raise money for the Rally Around Waunakee fund, according to Lone Girl’s owner, Kevin Abercrombie.
Travis Heiser and Sean Wayne of Sky's Edge Wealth have partnered with the Lone Girl and offered to donate $5 to The Rally Around Waunakee Fund for each fish order picked up May 1 between 4-5:30 p.m. The offer is per order, not per car.
The Rally Around Waunakee fund was established by Waunakee booster clubs to help area businesses. According to Abercrombie, more than 65 businesses have registered with the Rally Around Waunakee to help navigate through the financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants are provided with gift cards, and non-essential business forced to close have applied for and received grants to help offset costs.
