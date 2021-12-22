U.S. agriculture secretary talks national farm policy during Cambridge dairy visit

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack met with Wisconsin dairy industry leaders in Cambridge on Thursday, Dec. 16, discussing the impact of recent and upcoming state and national farm policy.
Also joining in at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm were Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; the current Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes; and representatives of an array of state groups and offices including the Wisconsin Farmers Union, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, the UW-Madison Center for Dairy Research and the UW-Madison Division of Extension.
Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, 2844 State Highway 73, is known regionally for its school and group tours. But it is also a working dairy farm with about 260 cows, with end products that include fluid milk and cheese.
The two-hour-long visit began with a tour, led by Tina and Anna Hinchley, of a $3 million new barn, with robotic milking machines and other advanced technology, that opened in 2019. That was followed by an hour-long gathering in a farm shed during which Vilsack took questions from attendees and shared news and his perspectives on farm policy.
The conversation touched on renewable energy, as the Hinchley family shared their plans to install solar panels on some of their acreage as part a proposed 6,300-acre solar farm, the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, now being reviewed by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The solar farm is proposed to lie in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana between Cambridge and Deerfield.
Vilsack shared about renewable energy grants, loans and other assistance available to dairy farmers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and shared about the USDA’s new Climate Partnership Initiative pilot program that will provide incentives to farmers for climate-smart conservation practices.
Vilsack said the USDA is committed to working with small and medium-sized farms to identify new revenue streams, providing “more hope and opportunity,” to help them stay in business.
Kevin Krentz, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, urged the secretary to reform the Federal Milk Marketing Orders program that regulates how farmers whose raw milk is regionally pooled are paid.
And Vilsack shared details about the federal Dairy Margin Coverage program that farmers can voluntarily enroll in, that financially insulates them if revenue from milk sales doesn’t keep up with their production costs. It’s been in place since 2018 and is being expanded with new supplemental coverage, with the enrollment period now open for 2022.
Sarah Lloyd is a Wisconsin Farmers Union board member whose family milks 400 cows near Wisconsin Dells. She’s also part of Dairy Together, a national coalition of dairy farmers founded in Wisconsin in 2018, that’s advocated for farm policy that stabilizes milk prices and helps keep family farms in business.
The Hinchleys are active in Dairy Together and the group’s signs were visible during Thursday’s visit. Tina Hinchey is also on the board of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
“Please check out the Dairy Together movement,” Lloyd said. She said the national solution it seeks would support farmers rather than just bailing them out “when the going gets tough.”
Another speaker urged continued support for rural broadband expansion, which she said is critical for farm families.
Vilsack also spoke about how supply chain bottlenecks are impacting farmers, acknowledging that about one-third of U.S. farm products are exported. He said the USDA is exploring options for moving products, including via secondary ports.
“We recognize the issue of getting products out,” he said.
Vilsack further spoke on the importance of encouraging innovation at farms of all sizes and touched on the USDA’S work to build relationships around the world “to create more diverse market opportunities” for agriculture exports.
And he shared that on Friday, Dec. 17, the USDA expected to announce changes in school lunch policy, to give schools more flexibility to locally buy food for meal programs.
“I think you’re going to see the beginning of an opportunity there,” he said.
Vilsack said the best way for farmers to be agents of change is for them to collectively approach the USDA with well-thought-through solutions.
“The only way this works is for the industry to do the hard job of listening to one another then to come to the USDA and say “here’s what we need the government to do,’” he said. “It requires a consensus, and you know that’s hard.”
But, he said, “we’ve got to figure out how to do that.”
In a release Friday, Wisconsin Farmers Union Government Relations Director Nick Levendofsky said it was “good to hear from Secretary Vilsack on issues ranging from DMC to trade and exports to research and rural broadband. Rural resilience was a key theme in Vilsack’s comments, and the investments USDA is making in agriculture and rural America will ensure continued resiliency as we weather the challenges of COVID-19, weather, and global markets.”
Also in a release Friday, Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden said the Dairy Margin Coverage program has been “a valued safety net, and new changes to the feed cost calculations will help producers receive more payments. The program can be a helpful tool in managing low price cycles; however, we hope to see other tools added to farmers’ toolboxes, too, including meaningful dairy policy reform in the 2023 Farm Bill.”