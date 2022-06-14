Residents in the Mary Lake subdivision in Westport could soon have new neighbors if a proposal to develop adjacent land to the east and to the north comes to fruition.
Ruedebusch Development & Construction attended the June 13 Westport Plan Commission meeting for an initial consultation on a rezone for 49 acres of the former Webcrafters property from commercial to single family residential.
The property is in the the Town of Westport but also within the Waunakee extraterritorial zoning area, so the proposal will be considered by the Joint Plan Commission, along with the town board.
Westport Administrator Dean Grosskopf noted that that property is in the urban service area and can presently be served by public sewer and water. The town plan shows future community residential at the site.
Wade Wyse of Wyser Engineering, LLC, presented the proposal with developer Jeff Ruedebusch and told the board that the two had had a meeting with Mary Lake neighbors a week prior. The proposal shows 32 single-family lots on the southern part of the property with two proposed cul de sacs connected by a walking path on the lot parameters.
A group of 16 lots is proposed north of that site with a new street providing access to Kennedy Drive from the north and the west. Wyse said the developers are trying to identify ways to make the development pedestrian friendly with walking paths to showcase the wetlands.
“We also think it’s a unique opportunity to have two cul de sacs… that provides us the opportunity to really utilize that space at the south end of the development to connect with walking paths to attract single-family buyers to that location,” Wyse said.
Wyse said they were aware of the town’s stormwater ordinances and recommended setbacks for wetlands, and would try to “be a good neighbor to that wetland area.”
He described the lots as averaging about 13,000 square feet, calling them relatively large single-family lots.
Plan commissioners expressed concern for stormwater management, traffic and wetland preservation.
Commissioner and town supervisor John Cuccia asked about the type of homes envisioned. Ruedebusch said the company does not build homes, but it is the land developer. In the past, the company has made the lots open to developers and individuals looking to build; one small site in Fitchburg was sold to Veridian. But the intent is for a variety of homes.
Commissioners focused much of the comment on the paths. Cuccia asked about their maintenance, learning that a neighborhood association would take that over.
Commissioners also noted that some of the lots in the Mary Lake subdivision were prone to standing water.
“My concern is… we are throwing more land into development here, right up by a wetland,” said Commissioner Amy Freidig. Freidig also urged the developers to maintain the existing trees and noted that a passive path may be prone to flooding.
Commissioner Cynthia Kennedy asked how an existing swale would be incorporated in the stormwater plan.
Wyse said the swale is a conveyance system to direct water to the wetland.
“Some of the feedback we had from the neighborhood meeting that we took back and took a look at was, we’re going to create a base model that says here’s how it’s flowing today, or the lack thereof, and how can we design our stormwater facilities and this development to be above that?” Wyse said.
Commissioner Dennis Tande also expressed concern for the development’s impact on wetlands, including the effect of herbicides on yards.
Wyse noted that the property is in the urban service area and the developers will implement the town’s new buffer requirements intended to protect water quality. Earlier in the meeting, the plan commission recommended approval of adding stormwater protections to the code of ordinances.
Commissioner and Town Chair Ken Sipsma asked if the internal paths could connect with other trails in the town’s system, providing connectivity. Also, the town has a tree preservation ordinance, Sipsma said, and urged the developers to preserve the oak savanna.
Commissioner Chris Moore expressed concern for the northern parcel, saying the lots would be exposed. He urged the developers to preserve the rural character there. The intent is to provide a buffer, Ruedebusch said.
The town will ask its engineer, Kevin Even, to review the proposal and make recommendations.
The developer hopes to break ground in the late fall of 2022, according to a letter from Wyser Engineering, LLC, to the town.