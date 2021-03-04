With just one hotel in Waunakee working with nonprofits to house homeless individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the village has seen a shortfall in its room tax collections – funds to be used for tourism, development and promotion, as well as community betterment projects.
Traditionally, the village has used a portion of that revenue to support the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce, which helps organize and staff community events that attract tourists, while supporting local businesses through its website, community guide, informational programs and networking events.
But this year, an insufficient collection of room tax was generated to provide the village’s annual $10,000 contribution.
At their March 1 meeting, the Waunakee Village Board voted unanimously to use its room tax fund balance to support the Chamber.
The village has partnered with the Chamber to help the business community thrive, and those business help sponsor and staff community events, said Village President Chris Zellner. The Chamber also helps staff, promote and organize events like Light the Night with Santa and WaunaBoom.
Events like the WaunaFest Run normally raise funds for Chamber and other community organizations, Zellner added, but with their cancellations in 2020, organizations saw reduced revenues.
“The fact that they were hurt by this, I felt that it’s important that we keep as close to whatever we would give them as possible,” Zellner said.
The Chamber did not request the funds, Todd Schmidt, village administrator, pointed out.
In 2020, the village began collecting room tax from a few short-term rentals, as well. Still, Renee Meinholz, finance director, said Waunakee’s room tax revenue decreased dramatically in 2020, from about $18,000 budgeted, to just under $3,800 realized, she said.
The room-tax fund is segregated from other village funds, Meinholz explained, and has a fund balance from prior years of approximately $25,000. Of that, 70% must be used for tourism and the remaining 30% for community betterment projects.
The village expects to draw from that fund balance to purchase hanging flower baskets and planters on Main Street during the summer, “which aren’t cheap, but are really enjoyed,” Schmidt noted. Community betterment funds are often used to provide grants to Schumacher Farm Park, Meinholz added.
“I do feel like we will spend down some of that in 2021 just for commitments we have already made, but even if we did all of this, we would still have over $12,000 in fund balance by the end of the year,” she said, noting that scenario assumes the village takes in no room tax by the end of the year. The hope is that hotels will see more business toward the end of 2021, Meinholz added.
If another year like 2020 occurs, funding the Chamber grant and others would be more difficult in 2022, Schmidt said.
Trustee Erin Moran supported the contribution, noting that tourism has been hard hit.
“I think it’s easy to overlook the role the Chamber plays in our tourism. We have destination restaurants, breweries, shops, but I also think that will be one of the ways we will get out of the pandemic,” Moran said.
Trustee Nila Frye noted said she was unsure if the funds should be used this year. A smaller fund balance in 2021 could affect the village’s ability to fund flowers and grants to Schumacher Farm in 2022 should COVID-19 continue to negatively impact the economy. She asked if a smaller contribution should be provided this year.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said he wondered when the Baymont Hotel might begin to contribute room tax again.
The contribution to the Chamber is one of few things the village can do help the economic base through this time, Trustee Kristin Runge said.
“We can’t help businesses in a whole lot of ways, but we can do at least this, so that the Chamber that is there promoting our community and helping those businesses that provide these essential amenities,” Runge said. “We all like those amenities. We like the outdoor dining, we like the festivals and the things they put on and fully support. They’ve been there for us, those businesses have, and I’d like to see us be there for them.”
Also at the meeting, the village board:
-presented a proclamation honoring Natalie Dresen for her service as Waunakee Food Pantry director.
-approved a certified survey map and rezone to planned unit development (PUD) to divide an existing lot at the Erdman property on S. Division Street. Dane Manufacturing has moved into a portion of the building. A study will determine whether utility issues at the site need to be resolved. University Ave Properties and Erdman Future will make any necessary improvements.
-heard an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are decreasing, said Dr. Bill Ranum, and hospitals are opening up.
-heard a report on burglaries and car thefts from Police Chief Adam Kreitzman. In 2021, Waunakee has had three stolen automobile cases, one involving three vehicles from one residence in early January, another where a window was smashed out, and one previously that afternoon from an open garage. Kreitzman urged the community to keep doors locked to deter these incidents, to report any suspicious activity, and to notify neighbors who have left their garage doors open.
-agreed on a rental amount for the Waunakee Food Pantry to move into a portion of the former Waunakee Library on South Street. The $535 monthly fee discussed would cover maintenance and utilities. Village staff will work on an agreement with the Waunakee Ecumenical Board contingent on the Waunakee Community School District allowing the village the use of the upper parking lot.
