Dane, Jefferson counties among applicants seeking $495 million in state broadband grants

Dane and Jefferson counties are among 194 applicants statewide hoping to be awarded broadband expansion grants from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The applications were due March 17 to the PSC, Gov. Tony Evers’ office said in a release.
The governor’s office said the 194 applicants requested more than $495 million from the state’s Broadband Expansion Grant Program, about five times as much as the $100 million the PSC has available to award this coming summer.
About $129 million was included in the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget for expanding high-speed broadband internet. The remaining funds will be allocated for future broadband expansion grants.
“Broadband is a necessity that students and workers, business owners, families, and communities need to be successful, and nobody should have to drive to the end of their driveway or travel into town to sit in a library parking lot just to send an email,” Evers said in the release. “With the help of local broadband providers, our broadband expansion grants have made great strides in closing the digital divide in our state, and I look forward to getting these funds out the door to continue to expand broadband to those who need it.”
Since Evers took office, the state has awarded about $164 million to 262 projects to expand broadband statewide.
“Wisconsin has made a lot of progress helping our communities access high-speed internet; however, hundreds of thousands of our fellow Wisconsinites still lack the infrastructure needed to conduct their everyday business,” PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said in the release. “Each grant round, we get closer to 100 percent broadband connectivity.”
The PSC will evaluate each grant based on the availability of matching funds, public-private partnerships, economic development, scalability, impact, and the proposed service area’s existing broadband needs.
The entire statewide list of applicants was released on March 24.
Applicants in the Dane and Jefferson county areas included:
- $2.9 million for Jefferson County to build a 187.7-mile fiber ring connecting 509 business and 9,666 residential locations, impacting 2,054 unserved locations;
- $10,000 for the city of Madison to use a fiber to premise service to reach 1 business site in the village of Dane;
- $1.9 million for the rural Fort Atkinson area to use a fiber to premise service to reach 187 business and 2,559 residential locations in Jefferson County, affecting 838 unserved locations.
- $1.1 million for Dane and Green counties, to use a fiber to premise service to reach 24 business and 76 residential locations in Dane County, affecting 89 unserved locations;
- $425,000 for the rural Lodi area, using a fiber to premise service to reach 11 business and 104 residential locations in the city of Lodi In Dane County, affecting 115 unserved locations;
- $6.2 million for Dane County to use a hybrid fiber to premise/coaxial service to reach 25 business and 975 residential locations in the towns of Berry, Springdale, Springfield, Vermont, and Perry, affecting 30 unserved locations;
- $2.7 million for northeast Jefferson County to use a hybrid fiber to premise/coaxial service to reach three business and 910 residential locations in Farmington, Concord, and Helenville, affecting 68 unserved locations;
- $2.7 million for southeast Jefferson County to use a hybrid fiber to premise/coaxial service to reach 1 business and 936 residential locations in Slabtown, Oak Hill, Helen, Cold Spring, Hebron, and Jefferson, affecting 8 unserved locations;
- $3.7 million for southwest Jefferson County to use a hybrid fiber to premise/coaxial service to reach 2 business and 927 residential locations in Waterloo, Lake Mills, Milford, Jefferson, Koshkonong, and Sumner, affecting 24 unserved locations.