Building in Veridian Homes’ Heritage Hills subdivision between Division Street and Schumacher Road could begin this fall.
On Monday, the Waunakee Plan Commission approved a specific implementation plan for 79 homes, along with a pocket park, and recommended the village board approve the final plat for it.
Representatives from the development team Veridian said the first phase would feature “entry-level affordable housing.” Using recommendations from Waunakee’s housing task force, they said the plan is to offer homes priced at $308,000 or below, with many in the upper $200,000 range to allow the “missing middle income” households to purchase the homes.
The developers noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, home sales are continuing, but the prices have dropped. Many buyers want to be out of their apartments, loans are easier obtain, and showings are done via the internet.
The first phase includes 49 single family homes, 24 twin homes and six haven twin homes targeted to senior citizens, said Brian Munson on behalf Veridian. The neighborhood would be located just east of Division Street with a stormwater-management area south of it. It also includes a 1.5-care pocket park.
A general development plan has been approved for the entire development to set a framework, and for each phase of the plan, separate specific implementation plans will be considered. Some amendments to the general development plan are proposed related to trail connections to Schumacher Park that need to be modified due to wetlands and the mixed use plan for the Farm Center. The Breunig family, whose land is being acquired for the subdivision, plans to continue farming operations for now. Munson said language in the general development plan could be modified to reflect that the goal is to reuse the farm buildings.
Also, work has been done on the alignment of the Division Street extension in order to preserve the sledding hill, and it could be realigned to the east.
Plan commissioners were cautioned against discussing the general development plan by Village Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier because it was not on the meeting agenda.
Planning consultant Ed Freer asked if the pocket park would be at the front door of the homes, and whether sidewalks would be included.
Munson said that would be case.
Jason Valerius, another planning consultant, called the project “fantastic,” with a mix of unit types. He said he would have more to comment on during discussion of the general development plan amendment.
Engineering consultant Kent Straus from Strand said a boosted water system may be needed for higher water pressure at the higher elevations. The developers said they are discussing plans with Waunakee Utilities and working through the Strand comments.
Village Engineer Kevin Even noted that a traffic impact study will be available for discussion at the village board’s first meeting in May. So far, staff is seeing that the majority of the improvements necessary are part of larger system improvement on Main Street from the Department of Transportation. The developer will make internal improvements at the intersections.
Also Monday, the plan commission approved an expansion for Octopi Brewing. Initially, the plan showed the height of the addition exceeded the village’s limit by 8 inches, but owner Isaac Showaki said the height would be reduced to comply with the limit.
Showaki said the 5,500-square-foot addition would accommodate 20 new fermentation tanks.
“We don’t have enough tanks to handle production,” Showaki said. The intent is to have the project done by June or July, he said.
