Wisconsin has a new recipe to increase affordable housing development thanks to a "cookbook" released in February.
"Enabling Better Places: A User’s Guide to Neighborhood Affordability" is a 45-page report that outlines zoning and building code changes communities can consider to make it easier and cheaper to build housing that's affordable for low-income families. The report has the support of government and industry associations representing Wisconsin's builders, Realtors, commercial developers, retirees, municipalities and planners.
"Whether it was Big Falls or Milwaukee, there is a housing crisis everywhere in Wisconsin. In most cases it was a lack of ... housing that people with good, local jobs could afford," said Jerry Deschane, executive director of the Wisconsin League of Municipalities. "This is a very Wisconsin-specific cookbook of ways local governments can make workforce, affordable housing more possible."
The report recommends communities consider these changes to decrease the cost and increase the density of new housing development:
- Reducing large lot sizes to increase density and make standards applicable to old and new neighborhoods alike.
- Home setbacks of 20-30 feet can be reduced to increase density.
- Allow multi-unit housing in areas once or currently zoned for single-family homes to allow construction of multi-unit housing.
- Allow accessory dwelling units in all single-family districts.
- Allow multifamily construction in commercial districts.
- Shift the focus on parking from how many spaces to where the parking is located.
- Provide developers with a clear, predictable approval process.
- Prioritize the municipal review of workforce or affordable housing applications.
Communities that implement some or all of these changes can help increase the availability of housing, enable more people to age in place and provide more housing options like duplexes, cottage courts and smaller multifamily projects to meet market demands, the report states.
One of the big concerns for the report's sponsors is whether residents will turn their noses up at the recommendations without having tried them first. Developers and builders often encounter public opposition to building apartments near single-family neighborhoods, for example, based on stereotypes that affordable housing brings more crime or overloads schools.
"We have to get rid of some of the old stereotypes that renting equals problems or crime," said Jim Flaherty, communications director for AARP-Wisconsin. "We've got to get around these stereotypes and put our heads together."
The report recommends strategies to humanize renters, like asking people about their first living arrangement after moving out of their parents' home or where their children live now. It also encourages communities to make sure renters, not just building owners, are aware of changes and proposed developments.
"Renters understand the issues of lack of rental units and the associated high prices. They are the voices needed to counteract opposition," the report states.
The report was produced with the backing of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Wisconsin Realtors Association, Wisconsin Builders Association, AARP-Wisconsin, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), NAIOP Wisconsin and the American Planning Association–Wisconsin. The group hired the Congress for New Urbanism to research and produce the report.
Ivy Vann of the Congress of New Urbanism helped research and write the report for the state associations. Congress for New Urbanism staff met with local officials in Eau Claire, Horicon, Ripon, Waukesha and Waunakee about impediments to building more affordable housing and used those communities as the basis for the recommendations.
Vann said the report's chapter on improving public engagement to garner resident support could be its most valuable component. She said communities that can change resident reactions from "OMG a large apartment building" to "I'd like my bartender to not have to drive half an hour home after their shift" can be transformational.