Waunakee Plan Commission give Jimmy John's a thumbs up

Plans are in the works for another sub shop in Waunakee.
At the Nov. 9 meeting, the Waunakee Plan Commission approved a plan for Jimmy John’s to be located between Animart and One Community Bank in the Kilkenny Farms development.
Kilkenny Farms developer Jerry Tierney said the Tierneys had been working with the Jimmy John’s owners for more than a year.
The building is planned to be just under 1,500-square-feet with a drive-through.
“With this COVID business going on the drive-throughs were more necessary than they ever were before,” Tierney said.
The developers worked with the same architects on the building design as they did with the Animart and Boston’s Pizza’s building, which Buck and Honey’s is slated to move into.
Village staff had some concerns about an excess of parking, said Kevin Even, village engineer, but added that could be addressed in the next phase of the development.
Commissioner Brian Wallace asked about the roof lines, with the building’s flat roof, and whether that was a concern from a design standpoint.
Jason Valerius, the village’s planning consultant, noted that the nearby bank also has a flat roof and that the area has a mix of roof styles. The palette of materials is high-quality with a consistency of stone and brick.
“But the underlying theme, I think, we’ve been going for is high quality, and I think the building is achieving that, Valerius said.
When construction of the building would begin or a projected opening date were not immediately clear, but if Jimmy John’s advertising is any predictor, it could be “freaky fast.”
