The building that had housed the Waunakee Tribune for 99 years has been transformed into a restaurant since Asian Garden opened in January.
Where reporters, editors, photographers and typesetters once produced Waunakee’s weekly newspaper is now an eatery offering Chinese-American cuisine.
Zhiyi Wu and his wife Libang purchased the building for the family-owned and operated restaurant in 2018. Wu began training as a chef in China at age 20.
After working there for 10 years, he came to the United States, where his sister, Wendy, and her husband own Number One Kitchen Buffet in Sauk City. Zhiyi had been a chef there for the past 10 years.
Wendy had often heard from her Waunakee-area customers that they wanted a restaurant like Number One Kitchen in their community, so when the South Street building was put on the market, Zhiyi jumped at the chance to purchase it.
Translating for Zhiyi Wu for the Tribune article, Wendy said Asian Garden offers fresh food, made to order with quality ingredients. While the space was renovated mostly for take-out meals, several booths toward the rear of the building and a few tables in the front can accommodate a number of dine-in customers for lunch and dinner.
Zhiyi also prepares more authentic, traditional Chinese cuisine, including spicy dishes and fish, and customers can request these. He plans to offer these original Chinese dishes as specials, and the popular ones will find a place on the menu, Wendy said. Customers can request modifications to the menu choices, such as the addition of their favorite vegetables, since the dishes are made at the time of ordering.
Renovating the 99-year-old South Street building took about a year. Wendy said the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on building construction for a few months. While construction was underway, Zhiyi completed more culinary training, learning the Japanese art of Hibachi grilling to prepare meat and vegetables. Asian Garden offers a range of Hibachi specials listed on its website and menu board inside, along with Cantonese, Szechuan and Hunan dishes.
Many of the dishes are not fried, and the menu includes a number of vegetarian and healthy choices both spicy and mild.
Asked to recommend some dishes, Wendy said everything is good, but she especially likes the shrimp with garlic sauce.
Zhiyi and Libang have moved to Waunakee from Sauk City with their family, a daughter in college and a son in middle school.
“We’re so excited to be here,” Wendy said.
