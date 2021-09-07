The City of Middleton Plan Commission will host a virtual public hearing on a request to amend a general implementation plan in the Community of Bishops Bay to allow for a green cemetery.
The public hearing is set for Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
All interested persons will have an opportunity to speak during the hearing or to register their opinion. The meeting can be accessed by opening the Zoom app at www.zoom.us then entering the meeting ID (863 5878 3219) and password (867 5309).
For additional information, or to provide a statement prior to the hearing, contact Mark Opitz, City Planning and Zoning Administrator, mopitz@cityofmiddleton.us, (608) 821-8394.