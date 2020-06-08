The restaurant and cruise company headquartered in the Town of Westport, von Rutenberg Ventures, has announced a consolidation and changes as a response to the coronavirus.
A locally owned and operated waterfront hospitality company established in 1966, von Rutenberg Ventures includes three waterfront restaurants Mariner’s Inn, Nau-Ti-Gal, Captain Bill’s, Betty Lou Cruises, and Westport Marine.
Some of the changes include reducing the number of days that the restaurants are open, serving lunch instead of Sunday Brunch at Nau-Ti-Gal, and operating two Betty Lou Cruises boats on Lake Mendota only, instead of the usual four boats split between Lakes Monona and Mendota. All of these changes are temporary as VRV navigates its way forward out of the pandemic.
Perhaps the biggest and permanent change related to COVID-19 is that the company has decided to, upon reopening later this month, consolidate and limit operations only to the town of Westport. Four of the five VRV businesses are located in this town at the northern tip of Lake Mendota. Captain Bill’s, located in Middleton, will not reopen.
Many fond memories were created at Captain Bill’s over the past 27 years. The contributions by the managers and team members over the past three decades has allowed Captain Bill’s to be recognized as a leader in the independent, locally owned restaurant scene. These honors include several Best of Madison awards, and being featured on the Food Network as one of the best casual restaurants in America. The Captain Bill’s service and culinary teams also helped Captain Bill’s, as part of von Rutenberg Ventures, win the Family Business of the Year for the State of Wisconsin in 2013.
VRV plans to reopen Mariner’s Inn and Nau-Ti-Gal in mid-June. Betty Lou Cruises will start cruising in late June. Westport Marine has been open since the beginning of the boating season.
