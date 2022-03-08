Two business partners who recently purchased the historic Mill House Quilts building are requesting Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) assistance for the addition of a sprinkler system needed to locate a boutique hotel in the upper level.
In January, the Waunakee Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit to operate the six-room hotel, provided that it meet all state requirements, particularly as they relate to fire protection. At that time, plan commissioners and the village’s fire chief expressed concern that the building lacked a sprinkler system. But the architectural firm, Sketchworks Architecture, had advised that because it was an existing building, the state building code would not require a sprinkler system if the occupancy were less than 30, and no more than 50 percent of the building were modified.
At Monday’s village board meeting, David Jacobson and Brett Bower told the board that, upon further code analysis and discussions with both Waunakee’s fire chief and building inspector, they determined the sprinklers would be needed, adding to the project cost.
Jacobson and Bower have secured financing through Fortifi Bank and the Small Business Administration, except funding for the sprinkler installation and plumbing upgrades needed. The TIF request is for $209,000.
The two have worked with the village’s assessor to determine the increase in valuation projected from the upgrades. In a memo to the board, they described the building and its uses once it is upgraded.
Located at 100 Baker Street, just off of Main Street, the building was erected in 1875 as a mill “to accommodate surrounding farmers’ needs for grain distribution on the railroad tracks that Waunakee was developed around.”
In 1994, Mike Kuehn purchased and renovated the building where Mill House Quilts has operated on the first floor. Mill House Quilts has a month-to-month lease, and the building owners say they hope the business will remain there.
Jacobson plans to locate his fishing gear business, O’pro Gear, in currently unused retail space on the lower level, and the hotel would rooms would be upstairs.
“We want it to be a success for the village, and without this TIF assistance, we can’t get there,” Jacobson told the board Monday.
Currently, the building has no fire protection, so the TIF assistance would provide an update to the building and the village as well.
Bower said the two have worked on the project for nine months. The TIF assistance would be directly invested into the fire protection, with a 6-inch main to the building. The improvements would bring the value of the building to $1.46 million, according to conservative increment projections from the village’s assessor. That would allow the TIF to close six years before the district closes.
As a pay-as-you-go TIF, the borrowing for the plumbing improvements and sprinkler system would be repaid from the taxes generated by the added value as a result of the building upgrade.
“We strongly believe there’s a lot of mutual benefits that would come from this project,” Bower said. “We’ve talked to plan commission members about there not being accommodation options for families coming to town. There’s nothing [for a hotel] in the downtown area, and we think it’s a good use of an existing building that is a fire hazard as it stands currently.”
Bower noted that he is a full-time firefighter. Both Waunakee’s fire chief and inspector indicated they would not be comfortable sending anyone into the building in the event of a fire, he said, adding that, without the change of use and the TIF funds needed to add fire protection, the building “would continue to be a hazard.”
The village board met in closed session to discuss the request but took no action in open session afterwards, according to the village administrator.
Prior to the closed session village President Chris Zellner told the board he had mentioned the option to apply for TIF assistance during the January plan commission meeting.
“The thing about TIF is I’m looking at the general public. And if we’re going to issue TIF, from where I stand, it needs to be for the general public. That’s going to be a challenge for me as we go into closed session to talk about this,” Zellner said.
But he added the underground water system is aging, and TIF assistance could possibly be used for a larger upgrade.
“That’s probably going to be a little more expensive, obviously, but I could see where maybe we could pull it in that way,” Zellner said.