Michele and Chris Meyer once set a goal of running their own pizza joint, and achieved their dream when they opened Zoe’s Pizzeria in 2010. Ten years later, the couple is once again setting goals and working to accomplish them. They are now working together to make their business carbon neutral.
In August, Zoe’s Pizzeria installed two Energy Star certified Level 2 chargers to charge their electric vehicles (EVs). The company uses the EVs for pizza delivery. To support the pizzeria, Waunakee Utilities provided $2,000 in funding from their wholesale power provider, WPPI Energy. A not-for-profit organization, WPPI Energy is headquartered in Sun Prairie and has an EV Technologies Initiative to assist small businesses like Zoe’s Pizzeria install EV chargers.
“We have two children, Madi and Sam, so it’s personal for us and we want to leave this world in better shape than we found it,” said Chris Meyer. “One small way we can have an impact is to go carbon neutral with Zoe’s, and we’re excited to be taking steps to make that happen.”
Installed in August, the chargers are already being put to good use. Zoe’s Pizzeria’s two Chevy Bolts have a 250-mile range each, and are charged each evening to be ready for the next day. Compared to a new gas-powered vehicle of the same size, the EPA estimates the Chevy Bolt to save owners up to $5,000 in fuel costs over five years.
“We are really excited to see EV technology gaining popularity in Waunakee,” stated Tim Herlitzka, General Manager of Waunakee Utilities. “The utility is committed to being environmentally responsible, and our staff is here and ready to help residents and businesses who may be interested in installing EV chargers.”
