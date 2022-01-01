A high demand for housing in the Waunakee area – and the United States overall – led to a jump in new residential construction in the village last year.
Waunakee issued 131 single-family residential building permits in 2021, 11 of which were for duplexes in the Arboretum Village and Heritage Hills subdivisions. The number far exceeded that of 2020, when 71 residential building permits were issued, but was well below 2004, a year when 168 new homes were built.
A look at the list of building permits indicates a greater variety of new home starts in 2021, with construction of duplexes and apartments, along with single-family homes. The 50-unit Village on Main apartment building is currently under construction on West Main Street.
The list also indicates a mix of new construction, with commercial projects underway at Sarah Lane and in the business park. DCAR, Robotic Automation and Octopi all began construction on their new buildings in 2021. Octopi’s new building, the largest, is projected to cost $15.5 million. Several new commercial additions and buildouts also began last year.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association site shows the number of residential building permits from the period of January to September increased statewide over last year by 6.8%; in Dane County, the number increased by 7.4%.
The village has had a policy of limiting the number of new homes to an average of 125 per year. The past three years, an average of 70 or so permits were issued. In 2016 and 2017, approximately 100 were issued.
Plans for new apartments within Veridian Homes’ Heritage Hills subdivision and Forward Development Group’s Woodland Crest area are currently in the works but remain in the village’s approval process.