A new practice has opened in Sapphire Studios on S. Century Avenue that provides an assisted stretch and restorative chiropractic concept to identify and correct tightness and imbalances in the body.
Dr. Cheryl Koelling has opened Spinal Solutions Restorative and Stretch Lab and provides one-on-one assisted therapeutic stretching.
She said it’s a little different than a normal chiropractic visit, adding she has not yet been able to find another practice offering the same treatment in the Madison area.
The treatment works well on tight, tender muscles and bound-up tissue that cause chronic pain.
“Most people coming to see me have had pain nagging for a while,” Koelling said. “People who have been dealing with this who are not finding a good solution can see me.”
Many have neck, shoulder and back pain, which in some case has been exacerbated by the pandemic as people worked at home.
“The ergonomic set-ups at people’s houses is just really terrible,” Koelling said. Stress has also taken a toll.
Spinal Solutions offers assisted stretch therapy, restorative chiropractic, myofascial release and active rehabilitation. Koelling described it as “kind of like a lazy man’s yoga: You get the benefits of doing it, but you don’t have to do all the work.
Prior to moving to Waunakee, Koelling practiced in Jacksonville, Florida, for five years, but moved to Waunakee to be closer to family.
“We really fell in love with the Waunakee area,” she said.
Spinal Solutions is at 202 S. Century Ave., Suite 7. For more information, visit the website SpinalSolutionsMadison.com.