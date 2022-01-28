The Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) has announced the recipients of its Builder of the Year awards.
Members of the association gathered Friday at Stoney Creek Hotel Wausau - Rothschild where WBA presented the Builder of the Year Award along with awards for the Hall of Fame, Rising Star, and Associate of the Year.
Angie Kieta of LP Building Solutions in Waunakee was named Associate of the Year.
Builder of the Year was David Belman of Belman Homes in Waukesha, and Hall of Fame awards went to Jeff Dorner, Van’s Lumber & Custom Builders in Luxemburg, and John Kassner, Fuhrman & Dodge, S.C. in Middleton.
Rising Stars were John Stoker, Victory Homes of Wisconsin, Inc. in Menomonee Falls, and Fred Wilmsen, The Insurance Center in Green Bay.
Candidates for the awards were nominated by their local builders association and voted on by the WBA awards committee. The Builder of the Year and Associate of the Year awards are the highest honor a builder member and associate member can attain, respectively.
The Hall of Fame award is given to someone who has been a member for at least 20 consecutive years and winners of the Rising Star award have actively worked towards the betterment of the housing industry. All winners must be active within their local association as well as the WBA, National Association of Home Builders, and their community.