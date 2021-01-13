One Community Bank has announced a number of promotions within the senior leadership group.
Shauna Gnorski has been promoted to Executive Vice President. She has served as Chief Financial Officer for the bank since 2019. She continues in that role and has added oversight of the bank’s operations to her responsibilities in the new position.
Rick Lewis has been promoted to Executive Vice President. He joined the bank in 2020 as Chief Risk Officer. With this promotion, he now has the added responsibility of also leading information technology initiatives at the bank.
Jeff Versluys has been promoted to Executive Vice President. He has served as Chief Retail Officer for the bank since 2019. He will continue to oversee retail banking and marketing and has added the Talent Division to his responsibilities.
Liz Deihs has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer (CXO), a newly created senior leadership position. She will be responsible for client experience via digital technology solutions and the Client Contact Center. Previously VP of Treasury Management, she’ll continue to lead the Treasury Management Division for the bank.
