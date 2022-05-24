For decades, the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant has been a prime spot for waterfront dining and live music, but that stretch of the Yahara River shoreline will be quiet this summer.
The owners announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday that it will not reopen the seasonal establishment this June.
“After careful consideration of a number of factors, we have decided to not reopen Nau-Ti-Gal,” Bill and Jack von Rutenberg posted Monday.
The message goes on to thank their guests for their support and friendship, adding, “We have tremendously enjoyed serving you.”
"We are incredibly grateful for all the wonderful team members we have worked with, and for all the wonderful guests we have had the privilege to serve," Jack von Rutenberg said.
Plans are in the works to expand the live music schedule and lawn seating at the nearby Mariner’s Inn. More details will be posted on that restaurant’s website in the near future, the post states.
Betty Lou Cruises also continues to offer public tours. That service will begin operating again June 3.
Recently, the development group LZ Ventures appeared before the Town of Westport Plan Commission for an initial consultation to redevelop the Nau-Ti-Gal property into an apartment building. The commission indicated that the six-story structure did not seem compatible with the site. A rezone would be needed to allow for the multi-family use at the site, which is now zoned for commercial use. The developer may return with a revised plan for the site.
Nau-Ti-Gal has been open since 1982. According to the Facebook page, it has been a “stagecoach stop, speakeasy, general store, gas station tavern and marina.”
It was Hanson’s Tavern when the von Rutenbergs purchased and renovated it for the Nau-Ti-Gal in 1982.