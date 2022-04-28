Today, the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) launched voting for the 2022 Badger Craftsman Awards. The awards seek to offer recognition and name the best projects in new home development, construction, and remodeling. Voting will be open through May 31 and will be limited to one vote per category per device.
“This is our second year with our relaunched awards, and our first-year opening voting up to the public,” said WBA Executive Director Brad Boycks. “Our members are incredibly talented, and we are excited to show off their work to people all across Wisconsin.”
“Projects will be judged on design, quality of construction, attention to detail, use of materials, price to value, functionality, and creativity,” said WBA President Cory Sillars.
Companies with projects in the running, along with location of the company, are as follows: AF Construction LLC, Verona; Alair Homes Green Bay, De Pere; Atkins Family Builders, Green Bay; Bartow Builders, Manitowoc; Belman Homes, Inc., Waukesha; Classic Custom Homes of Waunakee, Waunakee; Coogan Builders, Windsor; Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, DeForest; Derrick Homes, New Richmond; Distinctive Craftsman LLC, Janesville; Hartman Homes Inc., Hudson; HighPoint Design Build Group, Waukesha; Larry Meyer Construction, Wausau; Lautz Lassig Custom Builders Inc., West Salem; Michael F. Simon Builders, Waunakee; Midwest Homes, Inc., Madison; Mike Howe Builders, Manitowoc; Petta Building & Design, LLC, River Falls; Sarona Homes, Waukesha; Stebnitz Builders Inc., Elkhorn; Tim O’Brien Homes, Pewaukee; Urso Bros, LLC, McFarland; Victory Homes of Wisconsin, Inc., Germantown.