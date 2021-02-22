The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation on Friday honored the work of newspapers across the state, announcing the award winners and newspapers of the year in the 2020 WNAF Better Newspaper Contest.
Two Waunakee Tribune staff members received awards. Assistant Editor Tim Wohlers received a third-place certificate in the Category of General News Story for his article, “School Board Rejects Proposal to Bar Native Mascots. The judges said about his submission, “Covering a topic that comes with a bit of controversy because as a journalist, you’d like to get the full picture from all sides. This writer does that well.”
Managing Editor Roberta Baumann received a third-place certificate in the Environmental Reporting category for her story, “Large Numbers of Monarchs Spotted this Year.”
The 2020 Wisconsin Better Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest received 20,051 entries from 103 newspapers, according to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Competitions were judged across six circulation divisions.
Adams Publishing Group newspapers received a large number of awards, including the Janesville Gazette. That newspaper was announced as the Newspaper of the Year based on the number of awards received.
