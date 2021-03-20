The Waunakee Village Board’s decision on the Villages on Main, the Cohen-Esrey Development Group’s mixed-use housing proposal, is likely to come at one of the board’s two April meetings.
The 50-unit apartment proposal includes 40 units priced for workforce housing and 10 market-rate units with retail below at 701 West Main St. The village board approved a certified survey map combining 701 and 705 West Main Street, allowing just one building on the two lots, at its March 15 meeting.
Village board members had expressed concerns regarding pedestrian safety at the site, particularly for children living in the apartment building. At the March 8 plan commission meeting, plan commissioners seemed satisfied with several measures to address those concerns, including fencing around the playground and wayfinding sidewalk imagery leading to the signaled crosswalk at Holiday Drive.
Cohen-Esrey has sought Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) assistance for the project. The village has extended a TIF district set to close early, to establish an affordable housing fund. When contacted by the Tribune to learn when the board’s decision on the apartment proposal might be forthcoming, village President Chris Zellner said one of the few unknowns is the amount the board may offer the developer from that fund. Zellner added the board may have more discussion on the building design, particularly the patios and additional safety measures.
Cohen-Esrey has received Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, which requires building construction to start this summer.
Village board meetings are set for April 5 and 19.
