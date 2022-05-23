With a $22 million expansion just about completed, Octopi Brewing has been recognized with a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award. It was one of seven Wisconsin companies announced as winners during a black-tie banquet honoring the 26 finalists May 19.
Octopi was presented with a special award for Rapid Growth.
The annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards program recognizes Wisconsin companies that are dedicated to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities. The industry itself employs nearly 500,000 Wisconsinites and contributes more than $63 billion annually to the economy.
“Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy. It not only sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers and contributes billions to our economic growth, it also provides the tools and technology that ensure Wisconsin is a leader in innovation,” said Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their immense impact on the state. Wisconsin manufacturing is what drives us into the future.”
In its 33rd year, the MOTY Awards program recognizes companies of all sizes for all they do to grow Wisconsin's economy. Companies were evaluated on financial growth, technological advances, product development, environmental solutions and sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement, commitment to employees, and effective research and development. Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges.
Octopi broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot distribution center on Uniek Road last fall. The contract brewery and beverage production facility has expanded over the years, as well, including recently this year. The brewery opened in 2015.