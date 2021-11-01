A Waunakee man plans to open a sports bar for golfers to practice their skills during the winter months. Garett Chisholm hopes to open the doors at Par Bar in early December. It is currently under construction at 350 N. Century Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant.
Chisholm, with help from Gary Hutchins, is completely remodeling the space and fitting it with new bathrooms. Walls have been removed, and a new bar and bar top will replace the existing one. Even the soda and beer lines will be new.
Chisholm has ordered three Full Swing golf simulators for customers to reserve tee times on and practice their game during forbidding weather. The sports bar will offer appetizers, burgers and Friday fish fry, but the house specialty will be chicken wings, his favorite. Chisholm’s hope is for a space so popular that people will want to tell others about it, he said.
“I want people to say we live in this town, and they have Par Bar, and you’ve got to go there,’” he said.
With his employees, he said emphasis will be placed on cleanliness and hygiene, and rewards will be offered for their close attention to that detail.
Opening the bar is an adventure for Chisholm, who previously worked for the Canadian National Railroad when he was living in Stevens Point and later for Waste Management. Chisholm and his younger brother lost their mother Christine Chisholm in March, though she is still a large presence in Garett’s life, and he said he’s fulfilling her wish. When his mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Chisholm returned to his hometown of Waunakee to care for her and went to work for Waste Management in operations, a job he hated.
“My mom kept telling me, ‘Get out of operations. Go do something that you love.’ And she knew that I loved golf,” he said. After she died, he began to wonder what that something was and considered opening a golf pro shop.
Early this summer, he lost his glasses on the golf course and made an appointment with Dr. Dave May of May Vision Center. As they talked about Chisholm’s future plans, May mentioned he would have a few spaces opening in the retail center he owns, and the two later came up with the idea for Par Bar. From there, Chisholm began researching simulators and small-business operations. He formed the business July 29.
Chisholm described May as a mentor, saying as an entrepreneur, May began his practice in Waunakee at Chisholm’s age.
Par Bar will be a family-run business. Chisholm’s fiancé, Rachel, designed the sign, and his younger brother, Grant Krosnicki, will manage the back of the house. The 17-year-old has gained experience working at Subway, Boston Pizza and Mr. Brew’s Taphouse. Par Bar will soon be advertising for bartenders and kitchen staff.
Seeing the business open will be a huge accomplishment, Chisholm said, adding, “My mother is smiling down on me.
“Mom never missed anything in my life when it came to accomplishments,” he said.