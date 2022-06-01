Hometown pharmacy in Waunakee puts focus on nutrition

From a business standpoint, the thinking might seem counterintuitive, but pharmacists at Hometown Pharmacy stores would rather fill fewer prescriptions for customers.
At the Waunakee location, manager Heather Walker has long offered nutrition information and wellness classes. And now, the Waunakee pharmacy is launching a more formal campaign, Pharmacy Reimagined, with other stores to follow.
“The biggest change is, it’s a big focus on helping people get healthy. Ideally we want to get people off of medication, if we can,” Walker said. “Food is medicine, and so if we’re all eating the right kinds of foods and staying away from the things that are not all that good for us, we’d all be much more healthy.”
The goal is to help people first identify any nutritional deficiencies, provide the supplements, or nutraceuticals needed, then steer them to the nutrient-rich foods instead.
Registered dietitian Sean Casey is working with the pharmacists to help with the Pharmacy Reimagined campaigns and implement a model of testing, teaching, therapy and retesting. In some cases, individuals are taking medication to treat conditions caused by a deficiency of a critical nutrient, Casey said, citing magnesium as an example.
“We know that more than 50 percent of the population is deficient in it,” Casey said about magnesium. “Magnesium is critical for mood, so if you’re low on magnesium, you can have anxiety. It plays a critical role in blood pressure regulation, blood sugar management.”
Walker added that correcting a magnesium deficiency helps relax blood vessels, resulting in lowered blood pressure; it also helps to relax the mind, she said. The pharmacies will have the capability to test for such nutritional deficiencies. Customers can then schedule a consult with the pharmacist who will suggest nutraceuticals, or specialized nutritional supplements, and lifestyle changes. Walker and Casey note that medications will always play a role in keeping individuals healthy, but the goal is to offer more tools.
Hometown Pharmacy’s philosophy has four pillars – movement, food, sleep and stress management — all to help people stay healthy.
“We want to take people from a pharmaceutical to a nutraceutical to a food, and use the nutraceuticals to kind of fill in gaps, where needed,” Casey said.
Walker said she’ll continue to fill prescriptions, but she’ll also be there to consult with about nutritional supplements and lifestyle changes.
“As part of an expanded role for pharmacists, it’s going to be looking at, here’s my patient with high blood pressure and diabetes,” Walker said. “Are there things that can help this person transition from what they’re doing now to a healthier lifestyle? How can we do that? And so, we’re adding those consults about nutritional supplements.”
Walker said she has seen customers able to get off medications because they’re making lifestyle changes such as getting more exercise and eating better.
Through such consultations, the pharmacists may also find signs of potential health conditions, such as pre-diabetes, and recommend lifestyle changes. Often, those signs begin to manifest before the condition is diagnosed.
The pharmacists expect to have testing available for nutrients and micronutrients by the end of the summer, Walker said. The hope is to see people live healthier lives.
“I’ve been a pharmacist for a long time, and people don’t get better. At most, we just slow the progression of diabetes and blood pressure. This has real potential to actually get people better,” Walker said.
Waunakee’s Hometown Pharmacy will host a weeklong open house later this summer with samples and different activities each day. Check the Facebook page for more information.