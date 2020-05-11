The first phase of the Heritage Hill subdivision just north of Hwy. 113/19 between N. Division Street and Schumacher Road got a green light at the Waunakee Village Board’s May 4 meeting, as did an amendment to the annexation agreement.
Village board members learned of road improvements needed after reviewing the traffic impact analysis and agreed to fund $9,000 toward the cost of right-of-way needed to shift the location of the extension of Division Street to Easy Street.
The first phase in Veridian Homes’ plan includes 79 homes and a 1.5 acre “pocket park” just east of N. Division Street. Of those 79, 49 would be single-family homes, 24 would be twin homes and six would be haven homes geared toward senior citizens.
In the discussion, Trustee Nila Frye said she had trouble visualizing the design for the N. Division Street extension.
Attorney Brian Kleinmaier noted that the village does not know exactly how that road will be laid out, but it potentially may need to be shifted to the east to protect the sledding hill, and if so, the village would agree to pay up to $9,000 for the right-of-way. Village Engineer Kevin Even said the details of the road design would come before the public works and parks committees.
The village would contribute to the right-of-way at the same cost Heritage Hills is acquiring it for, Even said.
Trustee Bill Ranum asked about the overall road cost. Even estimated it would be a $300,000 to $400,000 project, with the village paying for 25 percent of the cost.
Even went on to discuss the traffic impact analysis. It identified necessary intersection improvements at N. Division and Main streets, including lane realignments in phase one. Striping and lane improvements at Schumacher Road would also be needed when a roadway is built into the subdivision from there in the future.
As a long-term improvement, the Department of Transportation has identified a likely roundabout at Raemisch Road and Hwy. 19, Even said.
New lane configurations would also be needed at Division Street and Hwy. 113/19.
“Those are significant road improvements that will be necessary probably in the next 10 to 20 years. Those are normally done at the DOT’s directive,” Even said.
Even said the concept he has discussed with Veridian is that the developer pays its share of the village’s cost share with the DOT. For example, if the improvement at the Raemisch Road intersection were to cost $5 million, the village would be required to cost share about 20 percent, Even said. With approximately 7 percent of the traffic coming from the Heritage Hills subdivision, the developer would be asked to pay 7 percent of the village’s share, he explained.
Even recommended that the village also seek pedestrian improvements at the east side of Division Street. No safe way crossing is on that side of that street, he said.
Road improvements would be completed as the Heritage Hills subdivision’s lots are built out, Even said.
The final item of the developer’s agreement had to do with the water system improvements. Even said it will take time to connect the homes onto a high-pressure system, and new homeowners should be notified that pressure may not be as high, particularly on second floors. By the end of next summer, the connection will be made to the higher-pressure system.
“They’re not going to have the typical water pressure you would see in a new home, particularly on the second floor,” Even said.
The motion to approve the amendments to the annexation agreement and developer’s agreement passed with a unanimous vote.
